It's one thing to grow up and dream of being a professional baseball player and then there is the reality of living that dream and playing for your hometown team.
That is the situation in which Matt Harrison, a native of Nitro and a member of the Charleston Dirty Birds, finds himself in these days.
When the Dirty Birds began their second season as a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball last week at Appalachian Power Park, Harrison found himself on the squad.
Harrison, who played his high school baseball at Nitro and played in college at Marshall University and West Virginia State University, understands the significance of being in the Dirty Birds’ dugout. “It’s amazing to get the opportunity to get to play not only in my hometown with this caliber of ballplayers, learning every day from them, just building every day as a player, and to be able to do that basically in my back yard, it’s pretty cool,” he said.
Most of Harrison’s baseball playing life has been spent as a hard-hitting first baseman. As a senior at Nitro High in 2015, he was named to the first team Class AAA All-State honors by hitting .420 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI.
However, after going to college, first at Marshall and then at West Virginia State, Harrison spent a few innings on the pitcher’s mound.
During his time as a Dirty Bird last season, Harrison pitched and played in the field, so Charleston does have a legitimate two-way player.
Every player not in the Majors always has his sights on making it to the big leagues some day, and the 24-year-old Harrison is no exception to that thought process. “My ultimate goal right now is to build every day, to get better, be the best person I can be on and off the field and hope I do enough to get picked up by a Major League organization and see where that takes me,” Harrison said.
Besides showing up to Appalachian Power Park to play baseball, Harrison is also active in the community, working with young people and just speaking about being able to be involved in his dream job and that’s playing baseball. Recently, Harrison spoke to a group of home-school students at the Nitro Public Library about playing baseball.
Billy Horn, the Dirty Birds’ manager, has made it clear to his ballplayers that giving back to community is a big part of playing for him. “It has to happen, plain and simple," Horn said. "It’s so important to have the players engaged in the community with the fans. The fans come out every night, spending their hard-earned money, and they want to know the product. They want to know the players as people. You can never have enough community involvement with the fans. That just helps with the success of the ball club.”
Again, it’s the desire of every player in the ALPB to be picked up by a MLB organization, and Horn knows what it takes to make it happen, saying, “Just be yourself. It’s no different now with the way Major League organizations operate with every move a player makes being dissected. But here in independent ball, this is where these guys can really find themselves, by getting back to their true swing or their true pitching mechanics. We just want all of our players just to play their game, do your best, and, hopefully, it’s good enough for one of the major organizations to take notice and pick them up.”
For Harrison, it’s now about being able to play baseball in his hometown, his way, and, hopefully, that way will lead to bigger and better things down the road.