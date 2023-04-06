Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

AHenrich
Former Poca High School and University of Charleston pitcher Austin Henrich was added to the Charleston Dirty Birds' roster in February. Courtesy photo

During the last week of February, the Charleston Dirty Birds made a roster move that pretty much went under the radar. However, for a former Kanawha Valley high school and college standout, it was very good news.

On Feb. 23, the Dirty Birds announced the addition of Poca High School graduate, right-handed pitcher Austin Henrich. Henrich also pitched for the University of Charleston. The 24 year-old hurler spent the last two seasons in the American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

