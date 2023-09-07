Earlier this month, more than 1,500 middle and high school runners from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky competed in the season’s largest event of the 2023 cross country season.
The large number of runners shouldn’t surprise anyone, because the number of student athletes lacing them up these days is on the rise.
When the COVID-10 pandemic basically shut things down, people, young and old, took up running just to get outside and get some fresh air.
After lacing their running shoes up to get some exercise, many of the young ones, in middle and high schools and even in college, figured out that competing would be taking it up a bit.
“More boys and girls are out there running year round and because of that, their friends are seeing them having fun and that is translating into the number of student athletes we are seeing climb and that’s great,” says Nick Bias, head coach of the University of Charleston’s cross country teams.
There’s one thing about getting out there and going for a run, but it’s another thing to start competing against fellow runners, and it takes the correct guidance to keep the young runners committed.
“We have some coaches around the state that have been committed 100 percent from middle school all the way through the high school,” says George Aulenbacher, a parent volunteer at Nitro High School. “When you have good high school runners, middle school runners take notice and try to move forward in their abilities.”
Depending on what level of running a student athlete is competing at, one thing that coaches like Bias know is that the grind is OK, but there has to be some fun involved. “We train hard to compete hard," he says, "but we also take time to have some fun as a team. Hey, a happy team, is easier to get to get the extra mile from with a big meet coming up.”
One of those carrots at any finishing line for high schoolers are possible college scholarships. Bias says while finishing times are always looked at, it’s not the only thing that he considers when recruiting a student athlete. “Yeah, times are important -- hey, you are always racing against the clock, but I also look at what type of teammate the runner is or how they handle a tough loss, things like that and, of course, how they are in the classroom.”
By the way, Bias’ Golden Eagles, the defending male and female cross country champions of the Mountain East Conference, came out gate strong for the 2023 with a strong performance at a meet at Virginia Tech.
There are some cross country teams across the state with large participation numbers, but Aulenbacher says, this is the type of sport that isn’t all about numbers. “In all honesty, it only takes a couple of kids to start building a program at any school. You can go from a team of two or three and the word gets out how much fun it is, and a program begins to grow from there.”
Being a student athlete at any age can be a challenge, and Aulenbacher is a firm believer that his sport combines the best of both worlds. “I think distance running is unique, because you get what you put into it," he says. "That in itself teaches these kids to have a little bit of grit. If you embrace the hardness of distance running, it’s very similar to what life is all about. I think this is an opportunity for the kids who are in the classroom to go out and run, put some miles in, commit to something, and we can see the same success in the classroom."
So, yes, there was a silver lining to COVID, and that’s the increased numbers of kids enjoying the outdoors.