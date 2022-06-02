Have you taken notice of what’s happening with the competitive running programs at the University of Charleston these days?
Under the guidance of Track and Field and Cross Country Coach Nick Bias, the Golden Eagles have raked in a bushel full of championships in recent times.
It just might be one of the best-kept secrets these days in the West Virginia collegiate circles of the accomplishments of the Golden Eagles.
If you are keeping score at home, of Bias-led teams -- you ready? -- the men’s cross country teams have won four consecutive Mountain East Conference titles and three Atlantic Regional Championships, while the men’s track and field teams have won four consecutive outdoor MEC titles and two indoor conference titles. Meanwhile, the women’s cross country squad has won the last two MEC titles and, for the first time, the women’s track and field team took conference titles in both indoor and outdoor competitions.
This type of accomplishment doesn’t just happen overnight, says Bias. “When I came into the program eight years ago, I came up with one-, three-, five-, and 10-year plans for where I wanted the program to be. The biggest thing was to recruit quality athletes that wanted to buy into my program. I wanted the team to think where they wanted to be each year and figure out the best way to get to the top.”
Besides the conference title plaques that are now on display at the university, the men’s cross country team has finished as high as 14th in the nation, accomplishing that feat last fall at the Division II National Championship.
Let’s be clear about something -- Bias has never had someone to follow in leading his teams, as he never has been an assistant coach, starting as a 22-year-old head coach at Scott High School before taking over the Golden Eagles program eight years ago.
“Maybe it’s a good thing," Bias said, "but I have never had anyone tell me this is how you do it. I just went with my heart, with my gut, and just try to build the programs with energy, with positivity, and treat the student-athletes the way I think they want to be treated. Coaching them hard and loving them harder. With the success we’ve had, I feel the kids have bought into that thought process.”
While he has led the men’s running program at Charleston for nearly a decade, Bias only recently (three years) took over the women’s running squads.
Division II college programs don’t have the luxury of having large recruiting budgets and must rely on the talent within the state boundaries. Luckily for coaches in the Mountain State like Bias, the running talent in the state’s high schools continues to improve.
For Bias, those country road runners are a blessing. “There is more year-round training then ever before in the state, and that has helped improved the talent," he said. "Also, more people with running experience are getting into coaching that understand what it takes to be a top-level runner and still enjoy the sport. It is showing in the results.”
In general, Olympic sports like track and field don’t get the front page treatment that other sports like football, baseball, and basketball receive, and that is something that Bias works on in his own way. “I fight it every day, as successful as we have been, we don’t get the recognition I feel the student-athletes deserve and that is frustrating. I try my best to get the word out there about the team’s accomplishments through social media, but it would be nice to see us on the front page every now and then when we win a championship.”
Maybe, just maybe, these 600-plus words will open a few eyes. Even if they remain shut, one thing is for sure: The University of Charleston’s runners will just keep on working hard the Golden Eagles way.