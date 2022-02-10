One of the true enjoyments of any baseball fan is the anticipation of an upcoming season. With the current lockout situation facing the Major Leagues, the focus on any upcoming games moves towards Minor League baseball, which is not affected by the work stoppage.
For baseball fans in this area, that means checking in on the Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League. The team is still set to begin play for the 2022 season on April 21 at home against Staten Island.
The jury is still out if Major League Baseball will be starting on time, since it now looks like spring training is going to be delayed.
I reached out to Rick White, president of the independent Atlantic League, and he assured me that the show will go on as scheduled. “First off," White said, "we hope there is not any delay in the season for Major League Baseball; they are the part of the sport that people follow. But I am delighted to share that we are going to play no matter what. We have Opening Day across the league on April 21, and we expect we will do our job in providing baseball for fans throughout the league.”
The Atlantic League has a working agreement with MLB to be used as a testing ground for possible innovations in how the game is played. During the latter part of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season, MLB had balls and strikes called electronically and signaled to the home plate umpire in his ear. That practice has now been moved from the Atlantic League to the AAA leagues operated by MLB.
Since it was tough to argue balls and strikes with a computer as such the last two seasons, White sees a real good chance of some disagreements between managers and players with the umpires occurring more often in the upcoming season.
“I have increased my revenue line when it comes to disciplinary fines, because I think we are going to go back to the future when it comes to uniform personnel arguing balls and strikes. Whenever that happens, it turns into ejections here and there, and, accordingly, we have moved our budget up. I hope that doesn’t actually happen, but something tells me we are going to return to good, old-fashioned difference of opinions from managers, coaches and players when it comes to humans calling balls and strikes,” White said.
Another experiment that was tried the second half of last season was moving the pitcher's mound from the traditional 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate back 1 foot to 61 feet, 6 inches. This was one experiment that just didn’t make the grade.
As for moving forward on future experimental endeavors with MLB, White indicated that it is basically just a wait-and-see situation, saying, “We will probably hear back from Major League Baseball formally late February or early March regarding those things they want to test. But we would not be surprised if they were to tweak the double-hook designated hitter rule, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they have a digital innovation up their sleeve, particularly in the area of signaling pitches between pitchers and catchers. We never quite know what to expect when we walk into the room. We will just have to wait and see what’s on their minds. We are patient and our clubs are ready for anything they toss our way.”
So, while baseball fans have to wait and wonder if their favorite Major League club will be playing in April, at least in this area, we know that we will hear “Play ball” in Charleston at Appalachian Power Park on April 21.