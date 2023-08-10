Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of Nitro hosted its first pickleball tournament, drawing nearly 250 players, at the Nitro Athletic Complex in July. Courtesy photo

For most of us, when you think about tourism in West Virginia, many think of staying at state parks, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, whitewater rafting, etc. These days a group of local convention and visitors bureaus have banded together to establish a sports marketing campaign, to attract athletes young and old.

Since the COVID pandemic quieted down, people have been able to safely travel again and partake in outdoor recreation, especially sporting activities, which blew up, creating excellent marketing opportunities.

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

