For most of us, when you think about tourism in West Virginia, many think of staying at state parks, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, whitewater rafting, etc. These days a group of local convention and visitors bureaus have banded together to establish a sports marketing campaign, to attract athletes young and old.
Since the COVID pandemic quieted down, people have been able to safely travel again and partake in outdoor recreation, especially sporting activities, which blew up, creating excellent marketing opportunities.
“I can remember a conversation we had internally seven or eight years ago when the country’s economy wasn’t as strong and realized that the one thing that people will not cut out of their household budget is traveling for their kids to play sports,” says Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau. “You cut out the vacations, but you are always going to travel so the kids can play soccer, baseball and basketball.”
Right now, on any given weekend in localities from Huntington to Charleston, you may find softball, baseball, basketball, football, and now even a pickleball tournament taking place in the various localities.
Local governments in Huntington, Barboursville, Putnam County, Hurricane, Nitro, and Charleston have long recognized the value of sports marketing and stepped up with infrastructure improvements including new turf fields and tennis and pickleball courts.
The City of Nitro recently opened a new, $7 million Athletic Complex, which in July hosted the largest pickleball tournament so far in West Virginia with 248 participants from 11 states.
Nitro’s complex features 17 tournament-ready pickleball courts, and Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and City Council saw the need with how fast the sport is growing. “It was one of those times that we felt if you build it, they will come and that’s exactly what happened in July, More tournaments are already scheduled,” Casebolt says.
There is a saying that strength comes in numbers, and Kelli Steele, executive director of the Putnam County CVB, says that is exactly what happening in the region as it pertains to youth and adult sports marketing. “We are competing against big, big cities and sometimes entire states to win the larger tournaments, and none of our individual communities have the facilities capable of hosting a large tournament, so the more we work together and market them as one, the larger economic impact we can have on our whole region.”
National and regional tournament directors are now hearing from the Metro Sports Region, made up of the aforementioned CVBs.
“We have been going to trade shows and producing marketing pieces that highlight the sports attractions in the various regions. At shows, we talk about the fields at Shawnee Park in Institute, the baseball and softball fields in Nitro, all of the indoor opportunities we have available. We have been getting great response from tournament directors,” says Brady.
You hear a lot about the economic impact of any tournament being held in the region, and Steele says every business benefits. “We hear a lot from restaurants and shops that end up packed when tournaments are being held along I-64. It doesn’t matter if it is a single-location tournament or a multi-location, all of the motels, restaurants and shopping areas see increased traffic,” says Steele.
To date, millions of dollars have been invested for infrastructure needs to attract the various travel tournaments, and Steele says that is where it all begins. “It’s critical that there are courts, fields and things to play on. We would be spinning our wheels, but that’s not the case, which is great.”
