Twenty-five years ago, the citizens of Nitro had a chance to cheer on a group of student athletes to the AAA state football championship.
In October, many of those same fans will be able to celebrate along with members of the 1998 team, when the high school recognizes that memorable season.
The majority of the players on the 14-0 1998 Wildcat football squad are scheduled to be at Underwood Field in Nitro, with this year’s Wildcats taking on the visiting Logan High School Wildcats on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
Leading the charge for the championship reunion has been Joe Murphy, a team captain and a second-team All-State Defensive End and fullback for the Wildcats that season.
“Garrett (Barnette), the AD (Athletic Director), got with me and was excited about making the event special for the school, the players, and the community," Murphy said. "I just started getting in touch with as many players and coaches as possible and blew it up.”
Now a local businessman and member of the Nitro City Council, Murphy still takes pride in the fact that in most games, the Wildcats fielded teams half the size of their opponent that night. “We’d go against teams that just kept coming out of the locker room and taking up the entire sideline. We just took it to them and never looked back.”
Friday night lights is something special throughout the state, and Murphy has fond memories of what that season meant for his small town. “I will never forget how everyone in the community rallied around what we were accomplishing. Every home game the town just shut down and everyone was at the game, because they knew something special was happening.”
After a perfect 9-0 regular season, the Wildcats beat four of the state’s largest-enrollment schools -- in order, Wheeling Park (56-3), Huntington (27-14), Parkersburg (24-15), and Morgantown (69-52).
The Wildcats’ head coach that season was Robert “Little” Burdette, who, unfortunately, had a prior commitment and won’t be able to attend the championship reunion.
Despite not being able to be there with his players, Burdette still knows just how special that team was. “That team had more character than any other team that I have coached. There was a lot of leadership from within, they policed themselves and after losing in the playoffs the year before they were on a mission and weren’t going to be denied,” he said.
Burdette was not known as a conventional coach, many times going for it on fourth down in his own territory or developing the no-huddle offense with the assistance of his offensive coordinator Scott Tinsley, who now has that same responsibility at George Washington High School.
Burdette now resides and teaches school in South Carolina.
You cannot talk about the 1998 Wildcat football season without mentioning, J.R. House, the record-setting quarterback and Kennedy Award winner who hit on 425 of 610 attempts for 5,526 yards and 65 touchdowns, all national passing records at the time. He ended up with 14,457 career yards.
In the championship game against Morgantown, House tossed an incredible 10 touchdown passes.
Currently, House is the third base coach for the Cincinnati Reds.
While the final schedule for the championship reunion is still be finalized, Murphy knows without a doubt it’s going to be one special event for everyone. “I do know that we are going to join the current players in the pregame meal, spend time in the locker room with the team, and, at halftime, the 1998 team is going to be introduced. It’s going to be something all of us will remember, that’s for sure.”
The reunion will be a great opportunity for a community to showcase a group of then-student athletes when they went up against the best and brought the 1998 AAA state championship football trophy to Nitro.