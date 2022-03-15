It was just about two years ago that the plug was pulled on sporting events not only in the capital city but across the entire state of West Virginia.
Due to the start of the COVID-18 pandemic and state health officials not knowing all the ins and outs of the health crisis situation, face-to-face activities, such as sporting events, were stopped.
Finally, two years later with the situation returning to somewhat normal status, whatever normal is these days, the sounds of basketballs bouncing, balls coming off bats and folks chatting while running are being heard once again in a regular fashion.
If a large sporting event is taking place in the Kanawha Valley, you can be sure that Tim Brady, president and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be in the middle of things.
When play in the state girls basketball championship was stopped during the 2020 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Brady was one of the first to hear the news.
“I was standing with Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, when the announcement came down about the suspension at that moment. It was surreal and we immediately went into what do we have to do next mode,” Brady said. “Well, that next really didn’t come until later that fall, when the girls state volleyball championships were played.”
Even though 2020 was basically a lost year as it pertains to sporting events in the Kanawha Valley, Brady said the situation rebounded when the girls and boys basketball championships were played in late spring. “To everyone’s credit, we kind of figured things out for 2021, but the feeling in 2020 when everything just stopped was just horrible.”
This year’s girls and boys championships have and are going off as scheduled to the delight of all the teams involved and fans.
With the light at the end of the COVID tunnel getting a bit brighter with the passing of every day, Brady made it clear that a certain sector is out front with planning events. “I will say this: Youth travel sports is driving the train right now. As soon as guidelines allowed, people started traveling again for their children to play competitive sports. We used to say that youth sports were recession proof in this country. Now we know it’s pandemic proof, because as soon as they could play, they did just that and it didn’t matter where the event was being held, they went.”
Coming up this spring, hundreds of youth soccer teams will be playing on fields from Barboursville to Charleston for a U.S. Soccer Regional Youth Tournament.
It seems the way of the world right now for corporate USA is to cut costs for out-of-the-office meetings by doing everything virtual, reducing the need for travel. In the sports world, especially on the youth sports side of the page, Brady says if you have an event they will come. “There is no such thing as a virtual volleyball, basketball or baseball tournament. If your kid is going to play, they have to travel, they have to show up and they have to be in there in person. As a CVB, we are investing more into youth sports, because that is where the business is and since we have excellent facilities throughout the Kanawha Valley to host travel sporting events, both indoor and outdoor. So, while the situation was bleak during the height of the pandemic, the future is bright.”
So, I guess everyone is hoping that light at the end of the tunnel just keeps getting brighter and normal becomes a reality.