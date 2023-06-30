When high school or middle school fans go to watch their favorite student-athletes compete, many probably don’t realize the amount of work that goes into making sure the competition even takes place.
The shoulders that the responsibility of the game or match even taking placing fall on, usually, is the school’s athletic director.
Now that we have basically gotten back to normal with how games and matches are scheduled and conducted, one local AD still remembers vividly the challenges put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After it was OK'd to even play, we had multiple games that were canceled or looking like they were going to be canceled, and then you are trying to map out multiple weeks in advance, it was such a mess,” says Garrett Burdette, Nitro High School’s AD. “There were a lot of hours on the phone trying to put something together for the kids in every sport.”
When a student-athlete signs up to compete in any sport, basically all they want to do is to be able to compete. Burdette says that was a driving force for him and fellow ADs to get the kids out there. “All they wanted to do is play. All they wanted to do was show up and compete. It was frustrating, because they wanted direction and sometimes that just wasn’t possible to give, which made me and the coaches just sick for the kids.”
A graduate of Buffalo High School and West Virginia State University, Burdette has led the Nitro sports program for the last nine years.
Before March 2020, the biggest challenge in getting games in was mostly due to weather situations like rain or snow. If there was a silver lining to dealing with the pandemic, Burdette says, it is now weather postponements are just dealt with a bit smoother. “It seems like it is so easy because of all of the headaches we went through with COVID and the weekly map and creating four different schedules. Now it’s just, oh, there’s snow, OK, we are just going to play the next day. It’s not even an afterthought anymore, because we are so conditioned now to just move forward.”
Again, the student-athletes, especially the ones that lost games or even seasons because of the pandemic and then found the courage to put all that behind them, also will have the memory of dealing with the situation. Burdette says every student-athlete in every sport needs to be congratulated. “They were a great group, they did nothing but persevere and look for the best in everything. They took pride in being able to just go out and compete. I will always remember just how hard they competed, because they understood the importance of what had been taken away from them,” he said.
It's tough to realize just what comes across the desk of any AD, from scheduling to equipment orders to checking grades of the players, a situation that Burdette doesn’t shy away from. “It’s pretty awesome," he said, "because you get to touch so many different sports and so many different kids. That’s where it is really fun for me personally.”
Now for the rough side of the job, and that’s when you have to inform a student-athlete that, due to grades, they are going to have to sit out the season. Still, Burdette sees this as a life learning opportunity.
“It’s important for all of us to help the kids to succeed, not only on the field but also in the classroom. We try to get to the kids who may have grades that are lacking and watch them step it up and improve their grades and be able to compete and that’s what it is all about. That’s when the job is fun.”