PARKERSBURG -- Another era in West Virginia’s high school sports and extracurricular activities will be coming to an end later this month, as Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, will be stepping down and retiring after a long tenure in the West Virginia school system, from being a teacher to being an administrator.

Dolan joined the WVSSAC on July 1, 2015 and assumed the position of executive director in January 2016. He will be replaced on July 1 by David Price, a Boone County native and former Raleigh County school superintendent.

