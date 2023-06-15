PARKERSBURG -- Another era in West Virginia’s high school sports and extracurricular activities will be coming to an end later this month, as Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, will be stepping down and retiring after a long tenure in the West Virginia school system, from being a teacher to being an administrator.
Dolan joined the WVSSAC on July 1, 2015 and assumed the position of executive director in January 2016. He will be replaced on July 1 by David Price, a Boone County native and former Raleigh County school superintendent.
It was not that long ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit in March 2020 that Dolan and his staff basically were directed to shut all middle and high school activities down, and that ranged from track and field to band and the robotics statewide competition.
Then as the situation began to become more controllable, various activities began to come back online for fall sports in 2020.
While Dolan and his staff were spearheading the restart effort, he says most of the credit needs to go to those out on the front line, saying, “Really, truth be known, the schools did yeoman’s work keeping the process going. We (the staff) were able to give guidance, but they were the boots on the ground. They were the people who had to implement the various protocols and make some of the difficult decisions in each and every community. But I tell you what, two years of COVID probably feels like five or 10.”
Before taking over the top spot in the WVSSAC, Dolan served as principal, assistant principal/athletic director, math instructor, and technology coordinator at Wheeling Park High School.
It is important that students be able to participate in extracurricular activities, and Dolan says that was a driving factor for all involved after turning the corner with COVID. “The principals and athletic directors, all they wanted was to be able to play and play safely. They knew how important it was for kids to be participating in extracurricular activities. Not necessarily to win championships, but just participating and not just sitting at home and being in a shell.”
From when Dolan joined the WVSSAC staff to now, there have been changes and coming up even more of what he thinks are significant changes, so he felt the time was right for another person to lead the way. “Some of those new rules include the new transfer provisions and if the state goes to four classes and in what sports," he said. "I wasn’t going to be around beyond next year anyway, so I felt the person taking care of it needed to be someone on a long-term basis.”
But there is a saying, "Once a coach, always a coach," and Dolan, a former football and track and field coach, isn’t ruling that possibility out. “There are a few high schools down where we are moving in North Carolina, so if the opportunity arises, I could see myself coaching track again.”
One thing that Dolan is happy about are the advancements that were made under his watch. “We are really pushing girls sports, such as a girls invitational golf championship, a girls wrestling championship at the same time as the boys.
"The other thing is robotics. I think it is a tremendous opportunity for this office to lead not only the sports, but also the other various activities, and I think bringing on robotics got a whole bunch of middle and high schoolers involved and that is what needs to happen. New faces are good.”
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie; their son, Christian; and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.