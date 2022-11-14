Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Current Johnnie's Fresh Meat Market owner/operator Krisene Stanley (center) stands with her grandparents, founders Johnnie and Doris Willey, in this photo from Stanley's keepsakes. Courtesy photo

In September, Johnnie's Fresh Meat Market observed a landmark anniversary -- its 50th -- at its longtime Capitol Market location. A 50th Anniversary Bash took place over the Labor Day weekend for customers and staff alike to celebrate the business milestone with cake, prizes and other festivities.

The business started in the early 1970s, when butcher John Willey bought and established the East End-based Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market, later relocating to Charleston's West Side. Willey's son, John Craddock, took over the company and eventually moved it to the Capitol Market. In the late 1990s, Craddock's sister, Lisa Surface, took over the business, and now her daughter, Krisene Stanley, operates and oversees the daily operations.

