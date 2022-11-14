In September, Johnnie's Fresh Meat Market observed a landmark anniversary -- its 50th -- at its longtime Capitol Market location. A 50th Anniversary Bash took place over the Labor Day weekend for customers and staff alike to celebrate the business milestone with cake, prizes and other festivities.
The business started in the early 1970s, when butcher John Willey bought and established the East End-based Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market, later relocating to Charleston's West Side. Willey's son, John Craddock, took over the company and eventually moved it to the Capitol Market. In the late 1990s, Craddock's sister, Lisa Surface, took over the business, and now her daughter, Krisene Stanley, operates and oversees the daily operations.
Johnnie's will begin accepting Christmas orders on Thursday, Dec. 1. The selection includes choice prime ribs and standing prime ribs, certified Angus choice tenderloins, pork crown roast, pork roast, leg of lamb, lollipop lamb chops, Joyce farms whole ducks, and meat and cheese trays are available.
Johnnie's Fresh Meat Market also offers a deli with Boars Head meats and cheeses and a variety of rubs, sauces and other items to complement the extensive meat selection prepared on site and available at the Capitol Market site.
Stop by Johnnie's Fresh Meat Market at 800 Smith St. in the Capitol Market in Charleston to place your order or call 304-342-0224. Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. For online convenience, visit the website, www.johnniesmeats.com, or go to Johnnie's Facebook page to view updates and specials.