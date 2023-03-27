The Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane will receive $185,000 in funding through more than $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
On March 24, Gov. Jim Justice announced the awarding of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, worth $9,734,552 in total, for projects in 22 counties.
"We've learned that investing in our cities, towns and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents," Justice said in a release from the governor's office. "This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn't be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives."
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program are administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails, and more.
Local Transportation Alternatives projects receiving funding include:
BOONE COUNTY:
City of Madison, $806,215, for construction and Madison Riverside Drive sidewalk improvements
FAYETTE COUNTY:
Babcock State Park, $145,945, for design and construction, Babcock State Park Sewell Road Narrow Gauge Trail Bridge
City of Mount Hope, $375,000, for design and construction, Mount Hope sidewalk and pedestrian lighting Phase V
KANAWHA COUNTY:
City of Nitro, $100,000, for construction, Nitro Second Avenue Streetscape