The Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane will receive $185,000 in funding through more than $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

On March 24, Gov. Jim Justice announced the awarding of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, worth $9,734,552 in total, for projects in 22 counties.

"We've learned that investing in our cities, towns and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents," Justice said in a release from the governor's office. "This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn't be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives."

