To meet the urgent, continuing need for blood supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of Kanawha City churches will be donation sites for the American Red Cross this month.
Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, Village Chapel Presbyterian Church at 3818 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City will accept donations.
Other scheduled area blood drives through November include:
October:
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m-2:30 p.m.: West Virginia State Capitol, Building #7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston
• Thursday, Oct. 15, 2-7 p.m.: Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightener Ave., Dunbar
• Friday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: CAMC General, 501 Morris St., Charleston
• Tuesday, Oct. 20, noon-6 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1-6 p.m.:Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
• Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Thursday, Oct. 29, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
• Friday, Oct. 30, 1-6 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
During October, blood donors at the above locations can register to win one of five $1,000 Amazon gift cards.
November:
• Monday, Nov. 2, 2-7 p.m.: Belle Community Center, 1100 East Dupont Ave., Belle
• Tuesday, Nov. 3, noon-6 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Tuesday, Nov. 3, noon-6 p.m.: Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans
• Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
• Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: CAMC General, 501 Morris St., Charleston
• Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:30-7 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Thursday, Nov. 12, 1:30-7 p.m.: St. Matthews Episcopal, Mathes Hall, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston
• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1-6 p.m.:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1-6 p.m.: Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
• Thursday, Nov. 19, 12:45-5:45 p.m.: CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
• Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston
• Tuesday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston
• Monday, Nov. 30, noon-6 p.m.: Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston.
Appointments are required to donate blood. They can be made via www.redcrossblood.org. The website also provides criteria for donating blood and other information, including other scheduled blood drives throughout the area. Blood donations are being taken regularly at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offices at 113 Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes, as well; more information about these are also available on the website or by calling the offices at 1-800-733-2767.
Social distancing measures will be in effect and enforced at all donation locations.
“Each donation center always follows a safety protocol,” said Krista Farley Raines, Regional Communications Officer for the American Red Cross West Virginia Region earlier this summer. “We’re checking the temperatures of staff and donors to make sure they’re healthy. We’re providing hand sanitizer and following social distancing between donors at entry, during the donations, and at the recovery area afterward. Face masks are available for donors and staff. We encourage donors to bring their face masks and use them during the donation.”