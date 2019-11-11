5K race/walk, annual beans and cornbread dinner to benefit RCCR

The East End-headquartered Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will sponsor its annual Classic 5K run/walk, starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston.
The registration fee is $25 to participate in the 5K, which has taken place for the past 30 years. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Inn, which has helped more than 700 men transition back into society with jobs, housing and personal recovery programs.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, the RCCR will have its 23rd annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner, which will include a variety of desserts, including cakes for sale; live music by Timothy Counts; and a silent auction at St Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston.
WSAZ-TV News anchor Amanda Barren will serve as the emcee at the dinner.
The RCCR’s 2019 honorees are David Sayre and Steve Robey, who have volunteered their time and efforts for more than 20 years to help make RCCR’s annual Bean and Cornbread Dinner a success.
The RCCR was founded in 1987, as a 501© organization, to provide and maintain safe and affordable housing, including residential units, residential recovery housing for men and residences for first-time home buyers. The organization has an all-volunteer board with a membership of more than 30 religious, interfaith congregations.
Proceeds from the annual dinner and other events, grants, individual and corporate donations and sponsorships make it possible for RCCR to continue serving people in several communities in West Virginia.
Tickets, which are $75 each ($65 is tax deductible) for the dinner can be purchased from RCCR board and staff members or via the website, www.rccr.org.
Tickets will be sold at the door on Nov. 21 as well.
For further information and to purchase tickets for the dinner or to donate to the auction or to become a sponsor or volunteer, call 304-346-6398 or go online to the website listed above.