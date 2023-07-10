Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Joyce and Robert Heckert, the 2023 Kanawha City Lions Club Lion of the Year. Courtesy photo

Kanawha City Lions Club President Chuck Denham named the club's immediate past president, Robert Heckert, as Lion of the Year for 2023 recently.

"Since Heckert was elected in June 2022, he has been challenged in his term of office," Kanawha City Lions Club First Vice President Jim Slamick said. "First, he needed to decide on a new location for the meeting of the Kanawha City Lions Club from downtown Charleston to a place in Kanawha City. The club settled on the Sam Bowling Conference Center at the City National Bank in Kanawha City.

