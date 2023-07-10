Kanawha City Lions Club President Chuck Denham named the club's immediate past president, Robert Heckert, as Lion of the Year for 2023 recently.
"Since Heckert was elected in June 2022, he has been challenged in his term of office," Kanawha City Lions Club First Vice President Jim Slamick said. "First, he needed to decide on a new location for the meeting of the Kanawha City Lions Club from downtown Charleston to a place in Kanawha City. The club settled on the Sam Bowling Conference Center at the City National Bank in Kanawha City.
"Next, he had to appoint a Hospitality Committee to select a new caterer for providing meals at the meetings," Slamick added. "Also, due to the COVID pandemic, he needed to decide as to whether to hold the annual Capital City Arts and Craft Show at the Coliseum and Convention Center. After much discussion, he decided to give it a go.
"Next, he needed to give a presentation to an assembly at Horace Mann Middle School to honor veterans and present a $200 award to Molly McCormick, the winner of the Lions Peace Poster Contest.
"In November during the Arts and Crafts Show, Lion Robert spent many hours working on the Finance Accounting Committee.
"On Dec. 3, Lion Robert and his wife, Joyce, spent an hour in the bitter cold to ring bells for the Salvation Army.
"In January, Lion Robert needed to seek a new food caterer, due to the resignation of the current one. Again, Lion Robert solicited the help of the Hospitality Committee to search for a new food provider. Success! Meals are great."
Slamick said Robert Heckert also awarded three members with Certificates of Appreciation for their outstanding work on the Hospitality Committee. Recognized were Kanawha City Lions Janie Bishoff, Doug Carte, and Eugene Skaggs.