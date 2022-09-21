Every dog has his -- or her -- day -- seven days a week, if necessary -- at Charleston Dog Lodge, the area's newest pet boutique for day care, boarding and grooming services.
To welcome dogs and their owners to the canine-friendly environment, a grand opening event occurred on Sept. 21 at Charleston Dog Lodge, 5315 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Billed as "Where Dogs Stay to Play," Charleston Dog Lodge offers its array of services all under one convenient woof -- er, roof.
Owner Tiffany Hastings opened Charleston Dog Lodge in late August; the grand opening served as the formal introduction of the facility to well-wishers such as self-declared dog lover Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
Most recently a teacher at nearby Chamberlain Elementary School, Hastings was motivated to establish Charleston Dog Lodge "just by becoming a pet owner myself, living here in Kanawha City and realizing there was a need for more services like day care, boarding and grooming locally," she said. (She has just one dog at home -- but several hermit crabs as well, she noted.)
"We did a lot of research before we opened," Hastings said, "and the staff we hire all have some sort of pet-related experience." For example, along with her prior dog day care experience, Manager Courtney Laree has been a veterinary technician and she works with a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting dogs vaccinated.
Charleston Dog Lodge features expansive indoor/outdoor play areas for canines to exercise and socialize during their stays. Dogs have their away-from-home stays monitored under the watchful, caring supervision of staff members -- and camera systems installed in the facility permit owners to view their pets live at play or repose via an app or the Charleston Dog Lodge website.
Dogs are grouped and separated by similar sizes to provide a less intimidating experience for smaller pooches. Both the indoor and outdoor areas contain privacy fencing, and the premises are cleaned frequently. A specially formulated pet turf has been installed in the outdoor play area for dogs' romping and resting comfort.
Potential canine clients are also invited to visit for a meet-and-greet session at Charleston Dog Lodge, to familiarize and acclimate them to the staff and surroundings and lower their possible separation anxiety levels. Contact the Charleston Dog Lodge to set up a meet-and-greet time.
Day care services are available every day of the week, beginning at 7 a.m. A half-day's stay (up to four hours) costs $15, while a full day runs $25. Multiple-dog families receive a 20% discount on rates for additional dogs.
Charleston Dog Lodge also has day care packages for extended canine stays. A five-day package is $120, a 10-day package is $225, and a 20-day/unlimited monthly package is $425.
Owners can board their pets in individual standard or deluxe cabins, with 24/7 access to the complimentary day care services. Larger cabins can be booked by those with multiple dogs that want to stay close to their particular pack during their stay (or for an individual dog to luxuriate in more spacious accommodations).
The standard cabin boarding rates are $35 per night for dogs up to 40 pounds, $45 per night for dogs 41 to 80 pounds and $50 per night for dogs weighing 81 pounds or above. Multiple-dog families can also receive 20% off their total boarding stay fees. Deluxe cabins are available for $70-a-night visits.
Charleston Dog Lodge's groomers create dapper dogs with their expertise and gentle attention. A bathing-only option supplies a bath, blow dry, brush, ear cleaning, and nail trim. Nail grinds and tooth brushing can be added for a nominal fee. Grooming prices vary, depending on the dog's weight/size and type of coat.
Full grooming services include bath, blow dry, cut, nails, ears, and tooth brushing, with prices starting at $65, the total again depending upon the dog's size/weight and breed.
To book boarding, grooming or day care appointments or learn more about all of the services and amenities available, phone 304-925-3647 (DOGS), direct email inquiries to info@charlestondoglodge.com or visit the website, charlestondoglodge.com, or Charleston Dog Lodge Facebook page.