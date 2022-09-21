Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Every dog has his -- or her -- day -- seven days a week, if necessary -- at Charleston Dog Lodge, the area's newest pet boutique for day care, boarding and grooming services.

To welcome dogs and their owners to the canine-friendly environment, a grand opening event occurred on Sept. 21 at Charleston Dog Lodge, 5315 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Billed as "Where Dogs Stay to Play," Charleston Dog Lodge offers its array of services all under one convenient woof -- er, roof.

