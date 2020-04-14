Kanawha City eatery stays in the groove with curbside food service

Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen at 3410 Noyes Ave. in Kanawha City (in the Trivillian’s Drug Store building) is offering socially confined diners safety-minded, curbside food services from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays during the current pandemic restrictions.
The menu varies daily. The recent selection has included hearty, homespun favorites such as meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans on the side, as well as entree options such as Cajun Chicken, Alfredo Pasta, Chicken Enchiladas, Mexican Rice Pilaf, Herb-Roasted Turkey and Dressing and Pork Tenderloin, to name a few.
“We’re doing a little bit of everything — traditional West Virginia food with a little bit of healthy items thrown in,” Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen founder and owner Jeni Burns Riser said. “Since I started Ms. Groovy’s, I’ve always taken a spin on West Virginia comfort food and tried to make it healthier.”
As of press time, delivery is also available to a limited service area after 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.
Patrons are asked to pay what they can for the meal or “pay it forward,” as well, for others if they are able. Minimum donations average approximately $10 per order. Meals served to individuals donating $5 or less per meal are limited to one meal per person.
“Be cool. Don’t take advantage and let us serve as many folks as possible,” Riser said, noting that donations are required as well as requested during the ongoing curbside and delivery effort.
Online payments/donations can be made through Paypal and Venmo at paypal.me/msgroovyskitchen or venmo@jeni-riser. Offline, cash and check payments will also be accepted.
Placing orders in advance isn’t required, but the practice is appreciated by calling Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen at 304-421-3736.
“This effort is only possible because of the generous donations and volunteer support by our community,” Riser said, adding a word of special thanks to supporters who have helped Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen raise funds via its Facebook page.
“This seed money will help purchase supplies, food and keep the lights on,” she said.
“The community response to our donation-based meals to go has brought hope to a very stressful time. People have generously paid it forward, donated to-go items and delivery time to make sure our community is fed. While our regular catering business is closed until further notice, we are grateful to be able to serve our community in this way at this time,” said Riser.
To ensure safety, Riser said Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen will notify the public immediately via social media if any crew member comes in contact with or have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working with a small crew of three, in order to minimize exposure,” she said.
Crew and delivery volunteers are also required to take their temperatures daily. Anyone showing an elevated temperature will be asked to stay home.
“We are sanitizing work spaces multiple times per day,” Riser added.
For more details, including daily menu items and operational status, call Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen at 304-421-3736, direct email to MsGroovyWV@gmail.com or go to the website, www.msgroovyskitchen.com, or the Facebook page, “Ms. Groovy’s Kitchen: Gourmet Catering.”