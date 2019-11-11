Kanawha City interior design company introduces clothing boutique

Fine lines of women’s apparel are joining and embellishing the inventory of home and commercial decor in store at Rosegate Design.
The Kanawha City interior design firm will host a VIP grand opening to reveal its new clothing boutique section to invited clientele, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. A Christmas open house — in which the boutique garments can be viewed and purchased by all — will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, as well.
The boutique is a dream come true — three dreams, in fact — for Rosegate Design owner Donna Crompton.
A Hurricane resident, Crompton relocated from Alabama and launched Rosegate Design in 2006. Her firm provides upholstery and furnishings, interior design consultations, window treatments, bedding and pillows, florals and miscellaneous products and services — and, now, fashions.
“I had three dreams, actually, to do it,” she said last week. “I’ve been doing furniture and design for 30 years and would go to the apparel market that was mixed in and buy samples and stuff, but I never even thought about it. As soon as the Carpet Gallery went out [next door], I was just going to move my furniture store over here. Then I had three different dreams about putting women’s clothing over here.”
Crompton and her husband traveled to an apparel show in Las Vegas to follow those dreams.
“That was our first trip to the apparel market,” she said. “Being new, I tried to get a lot of different price points and have a little bit for everyone. I have two younger daughters that are 24 and 19, so I tried to get stuff that they would like, but also for me and some of the older ladies, with different price points. And so I did. And we’ve been very busy.
“Everybody’s been really excited. A lady came in yesterday, she was from Florida and she said, ‘Your prices are just phenomenal.’ My husband was up in the front, and he said, ‘That’s what everybody keeps saying when they come in here. I think we should raise them.’ He was just joking.”
Labels available at the boutique include Free People, Spanx, Zanza, Molly Bracken, Bailey 44 and many others. Crompton said specialty outfits are arriving for Christmas and New Year’s Eve affairs and the footwear selection on the way will include spring sandals and shoes by Free People and other well-known and desired designers.
Accessories are also available at the boutique.
“I started out with a little bit of jewelry, but people have been purchasing it, so I just ordered a lot more,” Crompton said.
For the Christmas open house, she said, “We are going to have some discounts and giveaways and refreshments.”
Rosegate Design is located at 3716 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City.
For further information about the boutique, the Christmas open house or design services, or to schedule a design consultation, call 681-265-9200, email donna@rosegatedesign.com or visit the website, www.rosegatedesign.com. For Furniture by Rosegate Design inquiries, call 681-265-3779 or go to the website above.