Kanawha City Lions Club members William Campbell and Doug Carte rang bells outside the Kanawha City Kroger supermarket on Dec. 4 to assist the Salvation Army's annual Christmas fund drive. Courtesy photo
As a community service project, several members of the Kanawha City Lions Club rang bells to collect donations for the Salvation Army at the Kanawha City Kroger store on Dec. 4.
Kanawha City Lions Club President William Campbell said that he has been blessed and wants to give back to his community by helping ring bells.
Along with Campbell, Rich Bishoff, Doug Carte, Jan Gilbert, Tom Moriarty, George Ringwald, John Robertson, Eugene Skaggs and Jim Slamick were Kanawha City Lions Club members who rang bells at Kroger. Community volunteers who joined them included John Ford and Jim Sothen. "Lion Joyce Hechert did an outstanding job by helping with the calling committee," Campbell noted.
Maj. Jayne May of the Salvation Army in Charleston spoke at the Kanawha City Lions' Dec. 7 meeting. She thanked the group for volunteering to ring bells to encourage donations. May said Kanawha City Lions' service project saves the Salvation Army money by not having to pay the bell ringers and it also adds to the number of locations where red kettles can be set up to collect more money for her agency to meet its requests for help from the needy.
During the meeting, May shared a story that while she was ringing bells, a young child came up to her and handed her a small, pink piggy bank. The child told May it was for the Salvation Army to help buy gifts.
May and her husband are new residents of Charleston, having been transferred from Tennessee by the Salvation Army.