Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha City Lions Club welcomed District Governor Elect Rhonda Smith to install the newly elected club officers for 2023-2024 at a June 6 meeting at the Sam Bowling Conference Center at City National Bank in Kanawha City.

The new officers are Chuck Denham, president; Jim Slamick, first vice president; Darrell Jennings, second vice president; William Grizzell, third vice president; Jan Gilbert, secretary; Robert Stigall, treasurer; Eugene Skaggs, Lion Tamer; Doug Carte, Tail Twister; Joe Robertson, Sight Committee chair; and John Roberts Activities chair. Named to two-year terms on the Board of Directors were Tom Moriarty and Carolyn Redwine. Ben Blackwell, Lynn Himelrick and Michelle Stigall were named to one-year terms on the Board of Directors. Jim Slamick was also named LCIF coordinator.

Tags