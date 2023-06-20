Pictured from left are Kanawha City Lions Club Certificate of Appreciation recipients Janie Bishoff, Eugene Skaggs and Doug Carte, shown with Lions Club President Robert Heckert, who presented the certificates in recognition of their work on the club’s Hospitality Committee.
The Kanawha City Lions Club honored Molly McCormick (left), the local winner of the Peace Poster Contest, with a Certificate of Achievement for winning the Multiple District Contest recently. Lions Club District Governor Elect Rhonda Smith (right) presented a check for $50 to McCormick as an award from the WV Multi-District.
The Kanawha City Lions Club welcomed District Governor Elect Rhonda Smith to install the newly elected club officers for 2023-2024 at a June 6 meeting at the Sam Bowling Conference Center at City National Bank in Kanawha City.
The new officers are Chuck Denham, president; Jim Slamick, first vice president; Darrell Jennings, second vice president; William Grizzell, third vice president; Jan Gilbert, secretary; Robert Stigall, treasurer; Eugene Skaggs, Lion Tamer; Doug Carte, Tail Twister; Joe Robertson, Sight Committee chair; and John Roberts Activities chair. Named to two-year terms on the Board of Directors were Tom Moriarty and Carolyn Redwine. Ben Blackwell, Lynn Himelrick and Michelle Stigall were named to one-year terms on the Board of Directors. Jim Slamick was also named LCIF coordinator.
President Robert Heckert awarded three members with Certificates of Appreciation for their outstanding work on the Hospitality Committee. Recognized were Lions Janie Bishoff, Doug Carte and Eugene Skaggs.
