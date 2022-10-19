After a three-year vacancy and void from the halls of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Kanawha City Lions Club's annual Capital City Art & Craft Show will return to the downtown venue next month.
The 2020 COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the Kanawha City Lions' streak of 52 years of sponsoring and presenting the largest indoor show in the state, but the show will go on this year, as public health and safety protocols have lessened. This year's event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Coliseum and Convention Center.
The resumption of the in-person, modern-day agora of dozens of local and regional artisans, craftspeople, cooks, entrepreneurs, service providers, and others, was announced formally on Oct. 19 in the Coliseum and Convention Center's Grand Lobby.
John Robertson, who served as the general manager of the Coliseum and Convention Center premises for 41 years until his 2019 retirement, is this year's chairman of the Capital City Art & Craft Show, a familiar role for him as a longtime fixture with the Kanawha City Lions. "We'll have 100 exhibitors in 160 booths," he said. Of the exhibitors coming from six states, but primarily West Virginia, Robertson said, "I would say that at least 20% of them have never been in the show before. We're pleased and excited to be back.
"This show is one of regional significance. It really fills two purposes. One, it gives our exhibitors an opportunity to show and sell their unique wares and gives them an opportunity to entertain and educate attendees. And it gives the Lions Club the opportunity to resume its significant fundraising activity that impacts a number of charitable activities within our community and those groups that have come to depend on the Lions Club for that assistance."
Robertson recounted that the Art & Crafts Show started modestly on a vacant lot on Chesterfield Avenue in Kanawha City. "After the challenges of the weather for the first two years, the club moved this to the Charleston Civic Center in 1970, and it's found a permanent home here for more than 50 years."
Among the stalwart show exhibitors coming back next month is nature and wildlife painter Janet Ripper Chambers, who shared her enthusiasm for the show's re-emergence in November.
"I think 2012 was my first year at the show," the Winfield resident said at the announcement ceremony. "It's the only show I do, so it's very important for me. I have friends who come and look forward to the show."
A Country Kitchen section will be open at the Art & Crafts Show, offering locally made dips, salsas, honey, jellies, baked goods, fudge, sauces, and a cornucopia of other foodstuffs for sampling and purchase.
Since the show’s inception in 1968, the Kanawha City Lions have used the proceeds from the yearly, three-day event toward civic causes it supports financially, donating more than $1.6 million to state and local charities and other programs over the years. Their beneficiaries have included, among numerous others, Meals on Wheels, the Daily Mail/Gazette Neediest Fund, Secret Santa, the Salvation Army, Capital Midwestern Little League, the Kanawha Dental Health Council, Kanawha Hospice and the Hubbard House, and Union Mission.
The club has also been able to contribute $130,000 for eyeglasses and examinations for Kanawha Valley residents.
"This is the 53rd year we've done this, and I know a couple of years ago, we had already raised a million dollars for the community that we had redistributed out. That's what we're doing this for. We don't raise money to be a well-oiled machine; we raise money so we can give it back to the community where we think it's needed," Kanawha City Lions Club President Robert Heckert said. "We help the schools in, of course, the Kanawha City area, and we help the Ronald McDonald House, which used to be in Kanawha City; Common Grounds; the Salvation Army; and others."
Show-goers will be eligible for door prizes that will be supplied by participating craftspeople each of the three days. The first 250 show-goers arriving each day will receive a "Lions' Buck" coupon for a discount on their first show purchase. Children can enter the Lions' long-running coloring contest, which will award cash prizes to youngsters in various age categories.
Hours for the 2022 Capital City Art & Craft Show will be 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Daily admission will be $6 for adults and $2 for children under age 12. Discount coupons will be available for those who deposit nonperishable food products at the Union Mission's truck near the entrance during the show. Those items will be donated to the Union Mission's food pantry.
Union Mission CEO Jason Quintrell expressed his gratitude to the Kanawha City Lions and WCHS-TV for including the donation drive at this year's Art & Crafts Show. "We've been feeding people in West Virginia, not just during the holiday season, but all year-round," Quintrell said. "We're West Virginia folks, and we have the opportunity and responsibility to help West Virginia folks out. It is a great opportunity for us to get even more food out to those in need."
The Kanawha City Lions Club meets at 6:15 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the City National Bank Kanawha City branch at 3601 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Charleston.