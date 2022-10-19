Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After a three-year vacancy and void from the halls of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Kanawha City Lions Club's annual Capital City Art & Craft Show will return to the downtown venue next month.

The 2020 COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the Kanawha City Lions' streak of 52 years of sponsoring and presenting the largest indoor show in the state, but the show will go on this year, as public health and safety protocols have lessened. This year's event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

