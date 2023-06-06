Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kcessays
Buy Now

Pictured from left to right are Kanawha City Lions Club Vice President Chuck Denham, Chamberlain Elementary School essay contest winner Sophia Nquyen, Kanawha City Elementary School essay contest winner Cooper Dolan, and Kanawha City Lions Club essay contest chairman Jim Slamick.

 Courtesy photo

The Kanawha City Lions Club has announced the winners of the club’s 2023 American Flag Essay Contest for fourth and fifth grade students attending two Kanawha City schools.

The essay contest winners and finalists are:

Stories you might like

Recommended for you