Pictured from left to right are Kanawha City Lions Club Vice President Chuck Denham, Chamberlain Elementary School essay contest winner Sophia Nquyen, Kanawha City Elementary School essay contest winner Cooper Dolan, and Kanawha City Lions Club essay contest chairman Jim Slamick.
Kanawha City Lion Jim Slamick, the contest chairman, said he was happy to see more than 200 children participate in this year’s essay contest.
The students were asked to write an essay on “What the American Flag Means to Me.” The essays were graded on content and grammar. The schools selected three finalists and Kanawha City Lions Club judges selected the winner at each school. At a school assembly, the winning essayist was awarded a prize of $200 and the others were awarded $25 each. Also, each finalist was presented with a Certificate of Achievement and a small American flag.
The winner at each school was invited with his or her parents to attend an awards dinner held by the Kanawha City Lions Club on May 16 to celebrate the essay winners. The students read their essays to the Lions members. Kanawha City Lions Club Vice President Chuck Denham presented each winner with an American flag.
After hearing the essays, Denham said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students’ entries.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what the American flag means to them. I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their essays,” Denham said.
Kanawha City Lions Club members Jan Gilbert, Lynn Himelrick and Jim Slamick assisted at the school assemblies.