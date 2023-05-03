Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This fall, the Kanawha County West Virginia University Extension Master Gardeners Association will offer Master Gardener training for individuals interested in increasing their horticultural, gardening, and small-scale food production knowledge and then applying that knowledge as a certified volunteer Master Gardener in service to others.

The 40-hour, college-level training course will take place on Thursday evenings from 6 until 9 p.m. from mid-August to October and then Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in November. All classes will be held virtually on Zoom. Other in-person classes may be held, pending WVU’s COVID-19 requirements.

