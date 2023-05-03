This fall, the Kanawha County West Virginia University Extension Master Gardeners Association will offer Master Gardener training for individuals interested in increasing their horticultural, gardening, and small-scale food production knowledge and then applying that knowledge as a certified volunteer Master Gardener in service to others.
The 40-hour, college-level training course will take place on Thursday evenings from 6 until 9 p.m. from mid-August to October and then Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in November. All classes will be held virtually on Zoom. Other in-person classes may be held, pending WVU’s COVID-19 requirements.
The cost of the program will depend on the enrollee's class manual choice: $100 for the paper extensive study manual or $55 for the manual on a jump drive or $130 for both. The fee also covers a name badge, insurance, and miscellaneous class expenses. Fees should be paid at the orientation meeting in mid-August.
The curriculum includes lectures, weekly quizzes, a presentation, and a final exam. There may be an off-site, half-day, hands-on pruning class. An 80% attendance rate is required to graduate.
The training will begin with an orientation in mid-August (date to be announced).
To achieve their initial certification, Master Gardeners must complete 40 hours of volunteer service working in community gardens or doing other horticulturally related activities that benefit the community.
Some examples of volunteer activities current Association members participate in include the Demonstration Garden at Coonskin Park, Camp Virgil Tate, Sojourner’s Shelter gardens, the Manna Meal garden in downtown Charleston, the Café Appalachia garden in South Charleston, the WVU Extension Outdoor Classroom, public school Junior Master Gardener programs, and more.
The Master Gardeners Association also increases horticultural knowledge with its annual Spring into Gardening and Plant Sale events.
The class coordinator and the KCEMG Association will help participants with opportunities to complete their service requirement.
Apply by completing the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Application at the link below. Note that the application asks for two references; include two individuals who are not related to you that can be contacted. The application link is wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bymohoLvMskwbIy
Applications are first come, first serve. All applications must be received by July 28. Scan and email completed applications to Susan Johnson or Barbara Elswick at sandbkcemga@yahoo.com.
Applications can also be mailed to: WVU Extension Service, Kanawha County Office, Equities House, Attn: Kerri Carte, third floor, 900 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301.