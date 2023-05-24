Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Students from six Kanawha County schools participated in the Regional Aerial Drone Competition Championship: Dragonfly at Fairmont State University in Fairmont May 20 through May 22.

Four of the county teams brought home awards and accolades from the multistate competition:

Stories you might like

Recommended for you