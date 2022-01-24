The Kanawha City Community Association Board of Governors announced via social media earlier this month that several familiar — and some brand new — civic activities are in the works or are under consideration for this year.
Among the activities approved at the board’s annual meeting earlier this month are the Annual Vintage Market, the Kanawha City Yard Sale, the Coffee with Cops community forums, the Bike-A-Boo Halloween bicycle safety event and the Yard of the Month recognition program for Kanawha City residents.
The board also announced that it will be involved with the City of Charleston’s FestivALL festivities this year, with more details to come as they are finalized.
Events under discussion and consideration include a car show, a pet costume contest and a movie night for the Kanawha City area.
“We are a nonprofit board comprised of volunteers, so we have limited funding and personnel,” KCCA Board of Governors Vice President and Events Chairman Rich Chapman explained last week. “To pull some of these things off, it’s really down to the funding and the amount of volunteers we’d be able to get for the events.”
Chapman did elaborate on the more concrete events formulating on the KCCA’s calendar, however.
“This will be the third year we’ve been able to hold the Vintage Market,” he said. “It’s really just a collaborative effort of local artisans and vendors who lean toward a vintage-inspired products. We really wanted to give the community an outdoor-show type of event like they have in the bigger cities.
“When we started this, we wanted to bring more people to Kanawha City, to show off our part of the city and not only give them, but Kanawha City residents, too, something neat to see and do.”
Chapman said the 2021 Vintage Market boasted 30 vendors, with possibly double that many or more anticipated in 2022. “We’re hoping to get between 50 and 75 vendors. It’s a juried event, so any of the vendors who submit an application will have their products viewed by judges to decide if it’s an item or product for the Vintage Market.”
Chapman said this year’s open-air Vintage Market is scheduled for April 1 at City Center East, 4700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City.
This year’s KCCA Community Yard Sale will arrive earlier than usual, Chapman noted. “It’ll take place on June 4 this year. We typically hold it in the fall, but based on feedback from residents and those who attend it, they wanted to see it earlier in the year.”
Chapman said the dates for KCCA’s participation in FestivALL have not been finalized, but the candidates are Sunday, June 18, or Sunday, June 25, at present.
“Plans are in the works to offer tethered balloon rides from one of two locations in Kanawha City,” he said, “but we haven’t finalized the location yet.”
Chapman said art activities for children are also on tap for the FestivALL collaboration.
The KCCA Bike-a-Boo program is slated for Oct. 22. Along with Halloween-related activities, the annual event emphasizes bicycle safety, with bicycles and helmets provided by donor merchants and others to young participants, and a fun neighborhood ride during the day.
Chapman said the KCCA’s Coffee with Cops program is conducted quarterly during the year. “It’s just to bring some of the local police officers to meet with the community. We offer coffee, doughnuts and snacks in an open forum. It’s an opportunity for people to sit down one-on-one with police officers to discuss any concerns you have or ideas for making security in your neighborhood better. It’s a small group setting to discuss things you might have on your mind.”
The KCCA’s Yard of the Month program occurs every spring and summer, Chapman said. “Three Kanawha City residents are selected each month, based on flowers, landscapes, how well their yard is upkept and things like that. We also have incorporated Halloween decorating and Christmas lighting contests during those times of the year.”
Volunteers, vendors and new or existing KCCA members are welcome to find out more and participate by visiting the Kanawha City Community Association’s Facebook page, visit www.kanawhacity.org, emailing kanawhacitycommunity@gmail.com or calling 681-265-9254.