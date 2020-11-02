Each year, the Kanawha City Community Association sponsors a number of events designed to engage various segments of its residents.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bicycle Appreciation Day, the Kanawha City Yard Sale, and the Vintage Flea Market had to be canceled.
To continue its efforts at community involvement, the Kanawha City Community Association looked for creative and safe ways to provide some fun — and perhaps a little friendly competition — in a socially distancing manner. A Seasonal Decorations Contest was launched in October to determine those residences with the scariest, most interesting or artistic Halloween decorations.
The selection of the three winners was made by an out-of-area resident. A poster recognizing the accomplishment will remain in the winners’ yards until Nov. 6.
This year’s Halloween decoration winners were Lee Ann Grogg of Virginia Avenue, Sheree and Joe Schafer of Venable Avenue, and the family of Patrolman Foster of 39th Street and Noyes Avenue.
Judging of November’s Fall/Thanksgiving Contest will be made and the winners announced on Nov. 9. If you would like to have your display judged or know of a neighbor whose efforts deserve recognition, please let us know at our KCCA Facebook page or 304-925-6735.
In December, the KCCA will be selecting representations of Christmas, Hanukkah, and/or Kwanzaa.
Those displays will be judged on Dec. 7. Entrants are encouraged to be as creative as possible. Neighbors can unite to form a more comprehensive display. For example,scenes from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or other Christmas show could be depicted by each house on the block.