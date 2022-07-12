At its July 11 meeting, the Kanawha County Board of Directors voted to appoint board member Benjamin Thomas as its president for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Thomas, who joined the board in 2015, replaces longtime board president Monica Jaensson.
Thomas has served in a variety of capacities as a member of the KCPL Board of Directors, including most recently as first vice president and as chairman of the Board’s Building Committee, which was responsible for the funding and much of the planning for the recent renovation of KCPL’s Main Library on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston.
Thomas is a corporate lawyer and partner at the Charleston law firm Bowles Rice. He is also a board member for the Charleston Area Alliance and the Chemical Alliance Zone and has lived in Charleston since 2009.
For the coming year and beyond, Thomas said, "We hope to continue the strong level and commitment to customer service that folks in the community like to see and have come to know about the library. We want to make sure, as people come back into the system, the new building, and more generally after the pandemic, they have a rich and robust experience.
"We expect to focus on the other branches in the coming year," Thomas added. "We have a lot of valuable activities and connections in those branches. We really want to focus on maximizing those and making sure we're delivering the best services we can where we provide library services.
"We've had such a significant capital project over the past several years with the Main Library. We want to get back to working more on different ways we can serve the public and provide core functions."
Jaensson joined the board in September 2012 and had served as president since 2016. The board recognized Jaensson’s service to KCPL with a public resolution presented at its July 1 annual meeting.
Jaensson is a partner with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Charleston.
The board also selected Stephanie Haden as first vice president and Betty King as second vice president. KCPL Director Erika Connelly was named secretary-treasurer.
Both Haden and King are longtime board members. Haden, a teacher from Charleston, joined the board in 2012 and replaces Thomas in the role of first vice president. King is the vice president of Education and Operations for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and will continue as the board’s second vice president. She has been a KCPL board member since 2017.
The KCPL Board of Directors approves and generates administrative and fiscal policies for the Library System. The board is made up of 18 members who represent various areas of Kanawha County and the City of Charleston. It serves as the decision-making body of the library system. The members of the board are appointed by the Kanawha County Board of Education, which takes into consideration recommendations from KCPL.