KCS announces 2020-2021 preschool enrollment fair schedule

Parents can begin enrolling their children in Kanawha County Schools preschool in March at enrollment fairs across the county.
This year’s enrollment fairs start on March 3 and continue through March 31. Child care is provided during each enrollment fair. These fairs are offered only in March and are the easiest way to register a child.
Each fair features stations on enrollment application assistance, a nurse’s station, a dental appointment center and additional community resource tables.
Preschool is a part of Kanawha County Schools, and there is no cost to parents. Students who are 4 years old on or before June 30, 2020, are placed in school-based sites as well as sites in collaboration with the county. Kanawha County preschools feature state-approved curriculum, small class sizes (not exceeding 20 students) and transportation to and from school-based sites.
In every classroom, there are three ways your child may be enrolled:
• Special Needs: These children are identified by the Kanawha County Schools Special Education Department and may be 3, 4 or 5 years old with an IEP.
• Head Start: Priority is given to children who are income eligible according to Head Start guidelines.
• Pre-K: The child must be 4 years old on or before June 30, 2020. Children are placed into school-based classrooms or collaborative classrooms according to the needs of the family and time of application.
The following documents are needed for a complete preschool enrollment application:
• a valid e-mail address
• a state-certified birth certificate obtained from Vital Statistics
• a current immunization record
• a current physical exam/well-child check, including lead and hemoglobin
• a current dental exam record
• documentation if the child is in the custody of someone other than the parent or is homeless (if applicable)
• income verification – W2 or pay stub (if applicable)
• a completed application.
The application will be available online beginning on March 1 at kcs.preschoolsteps.org. Parents can bring the printed, signed application with them. Parents can also get an application at an enrollment fair. All applicable materials from the list above must be received before the county will enroll a student.
The Preschool Office can be reached at 304-766-0397 or 304-348-1942.
The fairs are scheduled as listed below by attendance areas, dates, locations, schools and collaborative sites.
• St. Albans Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Gateway Center, St. Albans
Alban, Anne Bailey, Andrews Heights, Central, Lakewood, Weimer, Gateway Christian Ed, St. Francis Preschool
• Herbert Hoover/Elkview Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, Elkview Baptist Church, Elkview
Bridge-Clendenin, Elk Center, Pinch, Creative Learning, St. Andrews Preschool
• Nitro/Cross Lanes Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, Cross Lanes YMCA, Cross Lanes
• Riverside Area 1
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Carver Career Center, Malden
Belle, Cedar Grove, Malden, Mary Ingles, Midland Trail, Country Kids
• George Washington Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, India Center, South Charleston
Alum Creek, Holz, Kenna, Overbrook, Ruthlawn, Weberwood
• South Charleston/Dunbar Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24
Bridgeview, Dunbar Primary, Kiddie Kollege, Montrose, Richmond, Oakhurst William Raglin Community Center
• Riverside Area 2
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Chesapeake Town Hall, Chesapeake
Chesapeake, Marmet, Sharon Dawes, Pratt
• Capital Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Beni Kedem, Quarrier Street, Charleston
Bream, Charleston Childcare and Learning Center Edgewood, Grandview, Kanawha City, Mary C. Snow West Side, Piedmont, Ruffner, Shoals, Discovery Kingdom, Growing Place, Kanawha City, Morris Memorial, Union Mission
• Sissonville Area
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, North Hills Baptist Church, Sissonville
Flinn, Sissonville.