Kanawha County Schools will begin enrolling students for 2023-2024 preschool on Wednesday, March 1.
Preschool is a part of Kanawha County Schools and there is no cost to parents. Students who are 4 years old on or before June 30, 2023, are placed in school-based sites as well as sites in collaboration with the county. Kanawha County preschools feature state-approved curriculum, small class sizes (not exceeding 20 students) and transportation to and from school-based sites.
In every classroom, there are three ways your child may be enrolled:
-- Special Needs: These children are identified by the Kanawha County Schools Special Education Department and may be 3, 4 or 5 years old with an IEP.
-- Head Start: Priority is given to children who are income eligible according to Head Start guidelines.
-- Pre-K: The child must be 4 years old on or before June 30, 2023. Children are placed into school-based classrooms or collaborative classrooms according to the needs of the family and time of application.
The following documents are needed for a complete preschool enrollment application: a state-certified birth certificate obtained from Vital Statistics (not county or hospital), a current immunization record, a current physical exam/well child check (must have been completed within one year of the date of application), a current dental exam (must have been completed within one year of the date of application), documentation if the child is in the custody of someone other than the parent or homeless, income verification (pay stub, W2 form, TANF or SSI letter, etc.), and a completed online application which will be available beginning on March 1.
The Preschool Office can be reached at 304-766-0397 or 304-348-1942 for further information.