Kanawha County Schools will begin enrolling students for 2023-2024 preschool on Wednesday, March 1.

Preschool is a part of Kanawha County Schools and there is no cost to parents. Students who are 4 years old on or before June 30, 2023, are placed in school-based sites as well as sites in collaboration with the county. Kanawha County preschools feature state-approved curriculum, small class sizes (not exceeding 20 students) and transportation to and from school-based sites.

