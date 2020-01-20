KCS releases roster of spring Community Education adult classes

The Kanawha County Schools Community Education program has announced its spring 2020 adult education classes.
The classes, instructors, days, times, length in weeks, locations and fees are as follows:
Health/Fitness Safety
• Beginner’s Circuit Training, Amanda Metzger, Mondays starting Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Belleville Center (behind St. Albans High School), $60
• Mindfulness, Susie Garrison, Mondays starting Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m., four weeks, Capital High School, Charleston, $40
• Defensive Tactics, Joe Amburgey, Tuesdays, starting Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., four weeks, Montrose Elementary School, South Charleston, $40
Business/Technology
• Extreme Coupons, Melinda Ferrell, Mondays starting Feb. 3, 6-7:30 p.m., four weeks, Alban Elementary School, St. Albans, $40
• MS Word, Tiana Allen, Thursdays starting Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Shoals Elementary School, Charleston, $60
• MS Excel, Carla Finch, Tuesdays starting Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar, $60
• Social Media Marketing, Rachel Ervin, Tuesdays starting Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., five weeks, Hayes Middle School, St. Albans, $50
Language/ Communications
• Beginning Sign Language 1, Russ Shepherd, Thursdays starting Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m., five weeks, Capital High, $50
• American Sign Language 1 (Intermediate), Cheryl Carter, Tuesdays starting Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., five weeks, Bridgeview Elementary School, South Charleston, $50
• Advanced American Sign Language, Cheryl Carter, Tuesdays starting March 17, 6-8 p.m., five weeks, Bridgeview Elementary, $50
• Spanish 1: Beginning Spanish, Brittany Saavedra, Thursdays starting Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Dunbar Primary School, Dunbar, $60
• Spanish 2: Next Level for Beginners, Brittany Saavedra, Thursdays starting March 26, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Dunbar Primary, $60
Arts/Crafts/Hobbies
• Cake Decorating, LeeAnn Creighton, Tuesdays, starting Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., six weeks, Nitro Elementary School, Nitro, $60
• Beginning Acrylic Painting, Niesha Shank, Thursdays starting Feb. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., six weeks, Overbrook Elementary School, Charleston, $60
• Angling Arts (Fly Fishing), in partnership with the Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited, various classes starting in January and March (see enctu.org for more information), Elk Elementary Center, Charleston, fees vary by class.
Pre-registration and advance payment are required. Fees are nonrefundable unless the class is canceled, and they do not include supplies needed for the class.
For further information, phone 304-766-0378, ext. 104.
Information and application forms are also posted online at kcscep.kana.k12.wv.us