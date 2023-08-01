Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Schools has announced that county students will have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school during the 2023-2024 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.

The CEP was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas. This is the fifth year for the option.

