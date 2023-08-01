Kanawha County Schools has announced that county students will have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school during the 2023-2024 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
The CEP was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas. This is the fifth year for the option.
The CEP serves as an alternative to collecting, approving, and verifying household eligibility applications for free- and reduced-price eligible students in high-poverty Local Education Agencies. If at least 40 percent of a school’s student population is directly certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.
“The impact of our participation in this program cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, in a KCS release. “We know our students do better academically when we break down any barriers to learning, which includes hunger. Through this program, we provide daily access to nutritious meals so all students have a chance to achieve.”
Kanawha County expects to have all 64 schools participate in the CEP. The program allows the school system to feed more than 24,000 students each day.
The 2017 Feeding America: Map the Meal Gap data reports high levels of food insecurity and hunger across the country. In West Virginia, more than 14 percent of residents, and more than 79,000 children, live in food-insecure households.
The 2023 free Summer Meal Program continues to be offered at sites through Friday, Aug. 11. Breakfast and lunch are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate. Adult meals will be available, but payment must be made at the time of meal consumption. Meals must be eaten on site.
Summer meals remain at the following locations weekdays through Aug. 11:
• Central Elementary, 900 Helene St., St. Albans. Breakfast, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Elk Elementary, 3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. Breakfast, 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to noon
• Flinn Elementary, 2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston. Breakfast, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center, 261 Staunton Ave., Charleston. Breakfast, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon
• Overbrook Elementary, 218 Oakwood Road, Charleston. Breakfast, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
