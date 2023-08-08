Kelle Boggs Dance Studio Incorporated, voted Best in the Valley, is proudly celebrating 45 years of dance excellence this season.
Family-owned and operated since 1979, Kelle Boggs Dance Studio is located in the heart of Winfield, where Owner and Artistic Director Deana Boggs-McNeil and her daughter, Cheyenne McNeil, serve students in a professional setting.
This year, they are thrilled to announced that the studio will be expanding to a second location in downtown Charleston where they will enroll students ages 2 through adult. Located at 818 Virginia St. E., the new studio will offer much of the same instruction as their home base studio, including genres such as tap, jazz, baby ballet, creative movement, turn & technique conditioning, adult jazzercise, fitness classes, and so much more. They look forward to serving the Kanawha County region and surrounding areas of Charleston.
Whether you are a dancer looking for an extracurricular activity consisting of fun and discipline or someone who is interested in traveling with their elite Competition Troupe and furthering a more serious, rigorous program, then Kelle Boggs Dance Studio is the studio for you and your dancer.
Former Kelle Boggs Dance Studio dancers have advanced to perform on college dance teams such as those at the University of Kentucky and Marshall, studied dance on scholarships at Point Park University and West Virginia University, and performed professionally on NFL dance teams, cruise ships, and Broadway, as well as becoming back-up dancers for artists such as Ariana Grande, appearing in Sheetz commercials, and so much more.
“The opportunities are endless here at Kelle Boggs Dance Studio,” McNeil said, “and we are here to professionally provide you with the tools and expertise in any career your dancer may desire.”
Additionally, the studio participates in holiday parades throughout various towns. Whether on the stage or on the town, the studio excels in community involvement. This year, the studio expects an even larger calendar of many performances, including its first annual Christmas show, set to be held at the Clay Center in December; community parades; competitions; and a return to their newly chosen venue, the Clay Center, for their spring production in May 2024.
The studio offers a variety of classes and levels for ages 2-1/2 through pre-professional, including tap, ballet, creative movement, musical theatre, contemporary, hip-hop, improvisation, turn & technique conditioning, beginner adult classes, and private lessons.
Over the summer training months, they have had trainees attend many professional institutions on scholarships, such as the Governor’s School for the Arts; REVEL’s Summer Dance Fest in St. Petersburg, Florida; the University of Kentucky’s Department of Theatre and Dance summer program; and the Ohio State Dance Team Training Camp, to name judy a few.
“At KBDS, we provide more than just a high-quality dance education,” McNeil said. “We foster continual improvement, self-confidence, positive reinforcement, memories, and training which are assured to last a lifetime.
“Please join us as we are currently enrolling students for the 2023-2024 fall and spring semesters in both our Winfield and Charleston locations,” she added. “We are very excited for a bigger and better 45th dance season. Our annual open house and fall registration at our Winfield location is set to take place Monday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., where you can take a tour of the studio, meet instructors and staff, and even get some KBDS merch before the season commences!”
A grand opening date for the new Charleston location will be announced soon. Classes are expected to be filled quickly.
Visit the website at www.kelleboggsdancestudio.com for monthly rates, class schedules, dress code, and other studio information, or reach the team via email at kelleboggsinc@live.com.