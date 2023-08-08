Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kbds
Buy Now

Kelle Boggs Dance Studio is now enrolling for classes in Winfield and its new studios in downtown Charleston. Courtesy photo

Kelle Boggs Dance Studio Incorporated, voted Best in the Valley, is proudly celebrating 45 years of dance excellence this season.

Family-owned and operated since 1979, Kelle Boggs Dance Studio is located in the heart of Winfield, where Owner and Artistic Director Deana Boggs-McNeil and her daughter, Cheyenne McNeil, serve students in a professional setting.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you