The Charleston-based Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and Financial Literacy Boot Camp are inviting area youths between 6 and 18 years of age to attend and participate in the 2021 WV Kids Business Expo and Small Business Pitch Contest.
The virtual event is scheduled for Nov. 20, to celebrate November’s status as National Entrepreneurship Month.
“Kidpreneurs” can enter the Small Business Pitch Contest by submitting a one-minute video to funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com and describing their business idea and how they would invest their prize money in that business.
Youthful entrepreneurs can vie for a first place prize of $300. The second place prize is $200 and the third place prize is $100, with an additional People’s Choice Award to be presented.
“Our goal is to get kids thinking about financial responsibility and growing business ideas into reality,” Fun Fitness Foundation Executive Director Traci Phillips said. “Our primary focus is inspiring children to be active, and, from our experiences with kids, we know they have some fantastic ideas. We want to help them understand how concepts can become real businesses.”
The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on the Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. Facebook page.
“We’ll also be hosting entrepreneurship prep classes via Zoom to help kids with their small business pitch video,” Phillips said. “We’re with them each step of the way.”
The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization focused on curbing West Virginia’s obesity rate. The Foundation created the WV Kids Business Expo and Small Business Pitch Contest two years ago as a fundraiser to help provide fun fitness activities within the community. In 2019, the Expo helped more than 25 youth entrepreneurs showcase their businesses.
The Fun Fitness Kids Club rents soft-play equipment for events, and its Fun Fitness Bus travels the Mountain State, hosting a wide variety of fitness and play options for children. The club was named the 2020 WV Minority Business of the Year by the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Association.
More information is available at www.funfitnesswv.com or the Facebook and Instagram accounts, @FunFitnessKidsClub and @FunFitnessFoundation.