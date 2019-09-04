Kids' yard sale to be held in Elkview

Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkview and Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will cohost a first-time entrepreneurial event of sorts for the younger set exclusively and also for bargain hunters of all ages, this month.
A "Kids' Yard Sale" will take place at Jarrett Memorial UMC, located at 19 Jarrett St. in Elkview, near Hafer Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Elementary and middle/junior high school-age youths can participate with no set-up fee required, but they must bring their own tables.
"It's our intention to offer kids a safe and secure venue to sell their used, outgrown or outdated toys in a yard sale designed to help them make a little money of their own," said Barbara Starr, one of the yard sale organizers. "The kids themselves would be responsible for pricing and selling their own items, for bringing a table to display their items and for having adequate change available to conduct their business transactions."
Starr added that the youth "vendors" are expected to have at least one adult present to accompany and assist them during the sale.
She said the yard sale idea was inspired by a similar event seen on a Home and Garden Network program.
The youth yard sale will also give the public an opportunity to meet the churches' new pastor, Starr said.
"We just want to introduce ourselves to the community," she said. "Jarrett Memorial and Mt. Tabor are sister churches. After 20 years, the pastor, Danny Kinder, transferred to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and this is the first charge for our new pastor, Robert Fulton.
"We want to introduce ourselves to the public and those who don't have a church home, to come to see what we have to offer," Starr said. "Some people are turned off by that, thinking that they're going to be 'converted.' We just want the community to know we want to help the community and rally the community around our youth.
"This yard sale is for the kids who don't play soccer or who don't play football on a Saturday afternoon," Starr, an Elkview resident, said. "It gives them something to do, to earn a little money and help Mom clean out the house."
For further information regarding the Kids' Yard Sale, call 304-610-4353.