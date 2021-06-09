Kroger held a grand opening celebration on June 8-9 for its new upscale supermarket at Scott Depot. The store, at 101 Great Teays Blvd., is in the same plaza as the old Kroger, which is now closed.
Store personnel and regional Kroger executives had a ribbon cutting and led VIP tours of the store on June 8. The store opened to the public June 9 at 8 a.m.
The $24 million facility boasts 94,000 square feet, compared to 54,000 in the old building, said Bob Davis, vice president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, in his opening remarks. The larger space allows Kroger to offer a larger assortment of products, services and something else customers appreciate: wider aisles.
“This store represents our commitment to the community and the state,” Davis said.
Customers can expect a variety of new features, including Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop, Starbucks, meals to go and easy-to-make meal solutions to fix at home. Convenience offerings include Pickup, a no-hassle way to order groceries from a website or mobile app.
All employees from the previous location have transferred to the new, larger store, while an additional 98 part-time and 18 full-time workers have been added, for a total of 266 employees, according to Kerri Parkins, the Scott Depot store manager.
Parkins said she looks forward to coming to work each day. “I love the retail business and working with my associates. I wake up and I’m excited to come to work in this huge store that the community has been waiting for. We think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer.”
As part of the opening celebration, the first 500 customers on opening day received a $500 Kroger gift card, and the Kroger Fuel Center offered a 20-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel with Kroger Plus Cards. The gasoline discount promotion continues through June 12.
Unique to the store is the work of West Virginia artist Michael Teel. Teel worked in cooperation with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and Get Creative WV to create a special mural inside the store’s entrance. The bottom of the mural shows the area’s beginnings with the river and train tracks. As the eye moves up, the mural progresses from a pastoral landscape to an abstract, commercial one.
“The concept of the painting is to do homage to Scott Depot, where there used to be a lot of farming and residential areas. The bright colors at top represent commercial growth. The future is this area. I used a lot of pure colors on that, so when the sun hits it, that area will look brighter than the rest of the painting,” Teel said.
During the VIP event on June 8, Kroger continued its commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening communities by donating $5,000 to Facing Hunger West Virginia and $5,000 to Backpack Buddy.
Kroger officials announced in August 2020 their plan to build the new supermarket in the former Kmart building. Kroger is the country’s largest supermarket chain, and the second-largest general retailer, behind Walmart. The Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger operates more than 100 stores in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.