Walks in the woods and more vigorous movement are on tap at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, beginning this spring.
The Kanawha State Forest Foundation is inviting all walkers and hikers to the Osbra Eye Memorial Wildflower Walks set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at KSF. (Registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m.).
A variety of guided walks with Master Naturalists will include themes of Birding; Old Growth Forest; Geology; Medicinal, Edible and Useful Plants; Insects; Wildflower and Trees; Early Coal Mining in the KSF; and Railroad History.
The cost to participate is $7 for adults, $2 for ages 12 to 18 and free for those under 12.
The new KSF Gift Shop will be open during the walks as well.
Face masks, social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.
Starting in May, Kanawha State Forest will host a six-race trail series of different races, progressing the distance toward a half marathon at the final race.
The first race, the Rompin’ in the Ramps 5K, will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at KSF. It will begin and end at Shelter #4 (formerly Shelter #9) near the KSF Gift Shop. The fee is $25, with no race day registration available. Shirts are guaranteed for those who register by midnight Sunday, April 25.
The second race, the Big Timber Trot 10K, will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, starting and finishing at Dunlop. The registration fee is $30, with no race day registration available. Shirts will be guaranteed to those who register no later than midnight on Sunday, June 6.
The Red, White, and Blue 5K will follow, starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. It will begin and end at Dunlop. No race day registration will be available. The entry fee is $25, with shirts guaranteed to participants who register by midnight Sunday, June 27.
Starting and finishing at Dunlop, the Dog Days of Summer 15K will be next in the series, beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. No race day registration will be available. The registration fee is $35, with shirts guaranteed when registering no later than midnight on Sunday, July 25.
The CCC Tree Army Legacy of Labor Day 10K is slated for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. It will start at KSF Shelter #4. The entry fee is $30, with shirts guaranteed by registering by midnight on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The final event of the series will be the Fall Classic Trail Half Marathon and Color Run 5K, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. The race will start and finish at Shelter #4. Through June 30, the entry fee is $45, from July 1 through Aug. 1 $50, $55 Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, and $60 Oct. 1 through Oct. 15. Shirts are guaranteed to everyone who registers by midnight Thursday, Oct. 7. As with the other races, no race day registration will be available.
For more details about the series and courses, including rules and registration, visit www.ksfraceseries.com. Information regarding a Bundle Package registration option, offering a 25% fee discount for the entire race series, is available on the website as well.