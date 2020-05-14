KVSS employees dish up, deliver thousands of meals from West Side senior center

On the morning of Thursday, May 14, things were cooking and moving at a rapid, regimented clip at the Tiskelwah Senior Center on the West Side.
In the kitchen of the facility at the corner of Florida Street and Seventh Avenue in Charleston, Mindy Cook, Donna Moore and Ruth Williams prepared takeout sauerkraut and sausage meals. In the senior center's dining area, Fred Brown and Jennifer Hines packed meals for the day's road delivery schedule. Other Kanawha Valley Senior Services employees entered and departed with brisk purpose -- and proper social distancing -- to pick up food and other items, while KVSS Executive Director Paulette Justice oversaw what has become a regular routine for more than a month and a half now.
"This is sort of a typical day for us," Justice explained. "We prepare meals for home delivery to seniors. Instead of the congregate meals where people come together to socialize, which is not happening right now; all of our group-setting activities have closed, due to the virus."
From March 23 to the end of April, she said, the KVSS workers have served more than 15,000 meals. "We're doing around 3,000 [meals] a week. It's growing every week as we're going along," she said.
"These are for folks who are isolated, don't live near a grocery store, don't have family or access, who don't drive, to get food. We have kind of an admissions process, because we're funded through the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. We have certain rules we have to follow and they have to be eligible. Basically, it's for those 60 years of age or older and who have some food insecurity for the reasons I mentioned earlier.
"It not only allows them to get a hot meal," Justice said, "but it also allows our drivers to let them have somebody they can see every day and the drivers can check on them to make sure they're OK."
A "grab-and-go" pickup option is available for weekdays for seniors or their surrogates who wish to obtain the meals themselves, with social distancing practices enforced.
"If they typically came here to eat, they can drive up, get out of their car, come in one at a time, sign in, get their meal and go out the door," said Justice.
She said a computer has been installed inside the center, where visitors can scan a card to obtain their meals. "It automatically generates their information to our main office, where we submit the billing. We used to do it by signature and it took forever."
Meals can be picked up similarly at five other sites around Kanawha County on weekdays, including the Rand Community Center at 5701 Church Drive in Rand, the Hansford Senior Center at 500 Washington St. in St. Albans and designated sites in Chesapeake, Elkview and Nitro.
"We have the biggest kitchen [at Tiskelwah]. The others are in town halls or city buildings."
Pickup meals are available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Rand center is an exception, she said, serving its meals starting at 3 p.m. weekdays. "If people don't want to eat their big meal during the day, they could potentially go to Rand for an evening meal. The Rand center hours are in the neighborhood of 3 to 4 o'clock," Justice said.
"We're a little more flexible because of this pandemic, but we've tried to keep them within the same hours."
She said approximately 35 KVSS employees -- including drivers, dietary aides and cooks -- work at the six participating county sites.
"We love volunteers for our activities and stuff," Justice said, "but when it comes to this, some volunteers just want to do an hour of work or don't want to work the next day. When you pay somebody, you can depend on them being here. Now, volunteers, if they were interested, could ride with a driver and run the meals while the driver drives. That would be an option."
The daily food offerings adhere to federal guidelines for older Americans, the executive director said. "They have a protein, a vegetable, a starch, a dairy, so it's a balanced meal. For the most part, we want them to have at least one hot meal a day, but we'll do sandwiches sometimes or a breakfast-lunch."
Cook said she and the other KVSS cooks generally begin their daily meal preparation of roughly 1,100 meals made during the week at the Tiskelwah location between 5 and 6 a.m.
"It's a lot of prep and a lot of work," Cook admitted. "We've got a menu that we've planned out for each day and try to keep it along the nutritional guidelines. We just come in and start getting everything ready, cook it up, package it and ship it out to the drivers."
Tiskelwah Center meals are packaged and sealed by an onsite Oliver machine prior to delivery. "They fill it up and turn the machine on, it runs through and a film attaches to it, and we stack up 50 thermal bags at a time," Justice explained.
"We package our own lunches and deliver them," Brown said. "We have a list of clients for lunches and deliver them to them. It's mostly the ones who have come in to the center for lunches when the center was open, before the pandemic."
While the deliveries and pickups are available only on weekdays currently, Justice said, "We have boxed meals that we give them at the beginning of the month. We call them shelf-stable meals. They can put them on a shelf, and, if they don't have access to food on the weekends, it has five meals in every box."
Justice said she has received information from the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services that senior centers throughout the state will probably not reopen for public gatherings until at least after the end of June. "They're not even going to consider any time sooner."
For additional information about the food delivery and pickup services, call the KVSS offices at 304-348-0707 or the Tiskelwah Senior Center at 304-345-9700, visit kvss.org online or email Paulette Justice at pjustice@kvss.org