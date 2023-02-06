Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kvsslogo

Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides door-to-door transportation services, primarily for seniors ages 60 and older.

Requests for senior and disabled transportation have doubled during the last few years and while drivers make as many trips as possible, KVSS officials suggest that transportation reservations be made at least two to three weeks in advance for for non-emergency medical transport appointments by calling 304-348-0707 or 304-348-0726.

Tags

Recommended for you