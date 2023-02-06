Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides door-to-door transportation services, primarily for seniors ages 60 and older.
Requests for senior and disabled transportation have doubled during the last few years and while drivers make as many trips as possible, KVSS officials suggest that transportation reservations be made at least two to three weeks in advance for for non-emergency medical transport appointments by calling 304-348-0707 or 304-348-0726.
Due to grant requirements, KVSS must provide a Services Assessment Evaluation Form all riders. SAEF information will be taken when you make your first appointment and annually thereafter.
Calling to request a ride does not guarantee availability unless the transportation specialist confirms the request. Applicants should include their name, address, telephone number, destination/doctor’s name, phone number, appointment time requested and any medical devices they will have with them. Will call pickups (waiting for ride home) are completed as quickly as feasible depending on the driver schedule.
Drivers do not start transporting before 7 a.m. Those scheduling an appointment at 2 p.m. or later will need to secure other means of transportation home. It is suggested riders advise their doctor’s office that they are using KVSS transportation services for their appointment and ask them to make sure the rider is ready for pickup no later than 2 p.m.
Drivers are unable to transport passengers for any type of procedure that requires sedation.
Call 304-348-0726 or 304-348-0707 for more information.
The Kanawha Valley Senior Services offices at located at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. on Charleston's West Side.