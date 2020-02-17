LaBelle Theater to screen 'The Little Shop of Horrors'

Featuring, among others, a massive, man-eating plant named Audrey II and a demented and sadistic dentist, the 1960 cult classic film “The Little Shop of Horrors” will be unspooled at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the LaBelle Theater in South Charleston.
Sunday’s benefit screening of “Little Shop of Horrors” is being organized by a member of Step by Step Inc., a nonprofit organization which provides gardening, mentoring, after-school and other services to individuals and families throughout Southern West Virginia.
Step by Step AmeriCorps VISTA leader Robert Wilcox said Sunday’s feature is part of an ongoing, monthly film series that began at the LaBelle last October.
“It’s a good opportunity for people to see a movie cheap and a good opportunity for them to donate to good causes while they’re doing it,” Wilcox said.
“My task as an AmeriCorps VISTA is what’s called capacity building, as opposed to directly serving someone,” he explained. “I work, in a macro sense, in creating services needed that don’t exist or improving current services. That’s not only recruiting volunteers, but to think of fundraising opportunities and such and create community economic sustainability as well.
“I had approached the owners of the LaBelle Theater and pitched the idea of a movie event where there’d be no monetary charge for admission, but, instead, an admission of $4 or a greater value of nonperishable food items or household goods or school supplies, etc., that would be donated to needy families. The owners were very supportive and very open to the idea,” Wilcox said.
The first film, he said, was shown close to Halloween last year, “The Night of the Living Dead” by George Romero. The following film screened was “Plan 9 from Outer Space.”
“Slowly but surely, it’s been successful, so this is going to be an ongoing thing,” Wilcox said. “It’s good for the LaBelle Theater, since it promotes their business. Secondly, it provides Step by Step sites sites with some donated nonperishable food and household items. Thirdly, it benefits the community by stimulating the local economy. Lastly, it’s a form of cheap entertainment for people. It’s mutually beneficial, not only for the LaBelle and Step by Step, but for the community as well,” said Wilcox.
“These are classic movies, the movies that have an appeal for people because they can’t see these classic movies in the theater any more,” he said. “It provides them some nostalgic entertainment to see these movies in theaters.
“There’s also a classic cartoon before each film, for a little bonus. We’ll be showing some old Betty Boop cartoons, Popeye cartoons, Superman cartoons and some Merrie Melodies. It’s a little bit extra oomph and a little bit more nostalgia for people to enjoy,” Wilcox said.
As he mentioned, the requested admission for Sunday’s motion picture showing is $4 — or a greater value — of cash or donations of goods, such as nonperishable food items, toiletries, detergent and other household items; school supplies or gift cards — per person. Admission donations are directed to the Big Ugly Community Center in Harts, Lincoln County.
A horror/black comedy directed by Roger Corman, the original “Little Shop of Horrors” featured Jack Nicholson in one of his earliest film roles. The film was remade and released in 1986. It has also been retooled into a popular Broadway and community theater musical production.
The LaBelle Theater’s concession stand will be open during Sunday’s screening. Among its offerings, the theater offers refillable popcorn and fountain drinks for $3 each.
The March film at the LaBelle Theater will be the 1963 John Wayne film “McLintock!,” Wilcox said. “They’ll be shown on the last Sunday of each month at 6 p.m. That’s by design — a consistent time and date so people know.”
The LaBelle Theater is located at 311 D St. in South Charleston.