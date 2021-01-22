The Rev. Damron Bradshaw, 78, a longtime Upper Kanawha Valley political figure and clergyman, died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 16.
Bradshaw served as mayor of Chesapeake for 24 years, beginning in 1991, along with serving terms on Town Council and as town recorder. He was a member of the Kanawha County Regional Development Authority for several years and executive director of the Upper Kanawha Valley Enterprise Community, among many civic roles he filled over his career.
Bradshaw also served as the pastor of Racine United Methodist Church since 2000 and made more than 35 mission trips to Brazil and other South American countries, Africa, and Asia. He retired from nearly 45 years of public service in June 2015, saying he wanted to devote more of his time and energy to religious work.
Previously, he had served as associate pastor of the Chesapeake Assembly and been a member of the Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Marmet and Day Star Church in London, Ohio.
"I grew up in town with him, and he was just a good, wonderful person," Chesapeake Mayor Jack Lavender said. "I served on several boards with him. I was on the Sanitary Board when he was mayor, and he encouraged me to run for mayor and I did and I was successful.
"We were big fans of WVU," Lavender said, "and we went to a lot of games in Morgantown and whenever the basketball team came to Charleston. We also went to a lot of the Riverside High School football games together.
"He called me when he was in the hospital and told me over the phone, 'You're my best friend.' It got me. It choked me up," Lavender said.
Bradshaw was honored for his life and service at the Jan. 19 Chesapeake Town Council meeting.
"I was so saddened to hear of the loss of Damron Bradshaw," West Virginia University Extension Service Agent Kerri Carte said. "Most will remember Damron as a mayor, a pastor, and a missionary. But, for some of us, we will remember him as a great supporter of 4-H and Camp Virgil Tate.
"Damron joined the camp board when we were really struggling. He led the board as president for many years. It was my honor to serve with him. Through his great leadership, he was able to get the camp back where it needed to be.
"I will never forget sitting with him at a pig roast fundraiser," Carte recounted. "It was pouring the rain, streets were flooding -- the fundraiser was a bust. But he turned to me and smiled and said, '“Camp has turned the corner -- it's going to be fine,' and he was correct."
Carte said she spoke with Bradshaw shortly before Christmas. "He had found his 4-H membership card from the fourth grade and was so happy to carry it in his wallet. He told me that there will always be a special place in his heart for me and for all I do for Camp -- I told him likewise.
"We have lost an honorable man, but, for those like me who were touched by him, we will strive to carry on as he would," Carte said.
“I had the honor of speaking with Mayor Bradshaw shortly before his passing, as did Judge Duke Bloom," Kanawha County Commission President W. Kent Carper said in a media release. "We were dear friends, and his friendship was something to be cherished. Several years ago, in an interview, I referred to Mayor Bradshaw as a 'go-to' guy for Kanawha County.
"Mayor Bradshaw was not only a leader in Chesapeake, but a leader in our county and state," Carper said. "People depended on him, and he dedicated his life to serving others. My wife, Debbie, and I send our condolences to his wife Mary Jane, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Kanawha County has lost a loyal public servant.”
“Mayor Damron Bradshaw is a legend in the eastern part of our county," Commissioner Ben Salango added. "He earned that reputation because of his unwavering dedication to his community for over 40 years. My wife, Tera, and I send our sympathy to Mary Jane and their family.”
Along with his civic involvement, Bradshaw volunteered as an usher for numerous social events, including Charleston Light Opera Guild musical productions.
"I had known Damron for decades," CLOG Artistic Director Nina Pasinetti said last week. "He had known me when I was a young girl growing up in Marmet, near Chesapeake, and he remembered me from my recitals when he was ushering at the then-Civic Center. He was always particularly kind to me.
"He was very dedicated to cultural events and was a positive force for many, many years with the Charleston Usher Service. As such, he ushered and often provided ushers for our events at the former Civic Center, but also volunteered to usher and provide ushers at the Light Opera Guild theater. He was a mainstay of the usher service," Pasinetti said.
Marc Golden worked as a house manager and fellow usher with Bradshaw at CLOG shows. "He had this knack and you could see it when he was ushering," the Charleston resident said. "He knew so many people and had the ability to smile at you and talk to you like you were the only one there. He was such an engaging guy. I know his grandchildren absolutely loved him, and he'd beam when he'd talk about them.
"He was just a loving guy. He was like your Uncle Harry. I never met anybody who didn't have something nice to say about Damron," Golden said.
Bradshaw was born in Winifrede Junction, grew up in Chesapeake, graduating from East Bank High School in 1960 and West Virginia Institute of Technology afterward. He worked at the E.I. DuPont plant in Belle for 32 years, achieving perfect attendance.
In 2009, Bradshaw was recognized by American Red Cross representatives for donating his 10th gallon of blood. He became a blood donor in 1965. He also served as a member of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and Chesapeake and Loudendale Lions Clubs.
Bradshaw had been hospitalized for COVID-19-related conditions since the last week of December. Funeral services took place on Jan. 21 at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, open to immediate family only due to COVID-19 concerns. The service was streamed live on Bradshaw's Facebook page.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Jane Caudill Bradshaw, and sons Paul Bradshaw and Charles Bradshaw, all of Chesapeake.