Lee’s Studio of Dance has celebrated its 20th year in a big way in 2022. Along with participating in several local dance competitions, the dancers competed at the Kalahari Resort in Ohio, Walt Disney World, and, most recently, the World Dance Championship near New York City.
“In order to compete at the World Dance Championship, you had to first win at your local regional competitions,” Lee Jordan explained.
“We were able to take three of our competition dances from winning golden tickets to the Worlds. We took our senior large-group hip-hop dance team and two productions: ‘Nemo’ and ‘Heroes.’ ‘Nemo’ placed in the top 10 overalls for advanced age 12-and-over productions, while our hip hop dancers, ‘Go With the Flo,’ got to compete in the final five and went on to win third place overall world champions.”
Competing against thousands of dancers from around the world over the July 30-31 weekend, “there were definitely a lot of talented dancers and routines, and we are so proud of their performances,” Jordan said.
The Winfield studio is enrolling new students now for the 2022-2023 season, with more details available by calling 304-437-2860 or visiting www.leesstudioofdancewv.com.
The Lee Jordan Studio of Dance is located at 8325 Winfield Road in Winfield.
Classes include training in hip-hop, contemporary, musical theatre, breakdance, dance fitness, tumble, ballet, ballroom, all-boy, jazz, character, and others.