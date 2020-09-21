The Kanawha County Commission announced last week that it has received notice of $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Lens Creek Sewer Project Phase 1 extension.
Phase 1 will add eight miles of sanitary sewer line to serve 220 households and more than 500 residents in the Lens Creek area from Route 94 in Marmet to Boone County.
The USDA funds will allow the project to move into the construction phase. According to the Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Public Service District has been seeking construction funding for the project for several years.
“The Kanawha County Commission has repeatedly sought funding for the Lens Creek line extension,” Commissioner Ben Salango said in a release issued by the commission on Sept. 14. “We were told no several times, but, in my experience, you have to buckle down and keep working to make things happen.”
Salango added that construction should begin next spring.
“Lens Creek is the most significant sewer line in Kanawha County in decades,” Commission President Kent Carper said in the release. “I want to thank everyone that worked hard — especially Congressman Alex Mooney and his staff, the Kanawha PSD members, Chairman John Rubin, S&S Engineers, and all the community members that made today a reality.”
“We have been working on the project for years, and today is a great day. It will be a boost to the community. We anticipate as many as 50 new construction jobs once the project breaks ground,” Commissioner Henry C. Shores said.
The Lens Creek project had previously received $2 million in funding for planning and construction through the efforts of Mooney (R-W.Va.) and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Commissioners said Lens Creek is an area with outdated and failing septic systems that discharge into the creek and the Kanawha River. They added that residents have endeavored to obtain sanitary sewer service for more than 40 years.
Since 2011, the Kanawha County Commission has contributed $196,650 to the Kanawha County Public Service District to help pay for operating costs and expenses.