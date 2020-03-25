Libraries announce new, revised policies, services

During the Kanawha County Public Library’s closure, the library system continues to offer a wide range of services to patrons.
KCPL From Home allows patrons to enjoy online services such as Hoopla Digital, Mango Languages, Kanopy, Tumblebooks, Freegal Music, RBDigital, and WVDeli for free. These services and more are available at kcplfromhome.weebly.com.
To help patrons take advantage of KCPL From Home services, the number of Kanopy checkouts have been increased to 10 items per patron. As always, the KanopyKids mode has unlimited checkouts. Hoopla Digitalcheckouts have been increased to 15 items.
In response to Gov. Jim Justice’s stay at home order during the COVID-19 virus pandemic, KCPL has implemented the following temporary policies:
• Return of Items:
-- Patrons should keep any checked-out library materials with them until further notice.
-- The Drive-Up window at the Main Library in downtown Charleston and book drops at branch libraries are not currently available.
• Checkout periods have been extended indefinitely on all items currently on loan.
-- No fines will accumulate while the library is closed.
-- Wi-Fi Hotspots will remain in service.
-- Online resources will be open to all library card holders, regardless of account status.
• Expiration dates for library cards have been extended.
-- If a library card has expired, patrons can email the library (elizabeth.fraser@kanawhalibrary.org) or send a message to the library’s Facebook account (facebook.com/kanawhalibrary) to renew it.
-- Patrons living in Kanawha County or the surrounding counties of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh or Roane can apply for an internet-only card that will allow access to KCPL online services. Requests can be made through an email to the library or through Facebook.
-- Holds that were in place when KCPL closed will remain in place at all locations. New hold requests have been suspended until libraries reopen.
-- While KCPL is closed, all events, classes and public meeting reservations are canceled.
All KCPL online services remain available to library patrons by visiting www.kanawhalibrary.org or by visiting KCPL From Home at kcplfromhome.weebly.com.
For more information and updates, check the KCPL website and follow KCPL on its social media platforms periodically.