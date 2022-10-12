Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Byron H. Black -- who opened his practice 45 years ago this month in Charleston -- has added a quite familiar colleague within his Virginia Street, East, and Ripley offices: his son, Will Black.
A 1974 graduate of the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, Byron Black has accumulated more than 40 years of professional experience throughout the Mountain State. The board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon's venerable credentials include affiliations with the American Dental Association, West Virginia Dental Association, West Virginia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and the Kanawha Valley Dental Association. He was appointed to the West Virginia Board of Dentistry in 2014, and he serves on the state Board of Dentistry Anesthesia Committee. One of the founders of Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery across Virginia Street, he sold his practice there, opened offices in Ripley, and returned to re-establish his Charleston presence two years ago.
He and his wife live on 400 acres that once served as a Christmas tree farm near Sissonville, straddling the Kanawha/Jackson county line.
Also a full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Will Black joined his father's practice in July. His professional experience and specialties include facial trauma, orthognathic surgery, dento-alveolar surgery, and in-office sedation. He is a Sissonville High School graduate who earned a bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology at WVU prior to attaining his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Morgantown school, where he also served internships and a residency for five years. A South Hills resident, Will Black is a candidate for board certification with the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He'll take the oral examination for the certification in February. (His wife, Emily, is a dentist with Dr. Allison Jarrett's offices on Kanawha Boulevard, near Magic Island.)
Will Black's credentials were a paramount consideration for his father choosing him to join the family fold and profession, Byron Black said. "They only take one oral surgery resident a year at West Virginia University," he said. "Once you get into dental school, you have to focus on if that's what you want to do. Once he decided that was the direction he wanted to go, it tickled me to death, but it's not as simple as it seems -- it's pretty complex. I was at the Ripley office then. Once he got the motivation to do it, I could see us coming back to Charleston. That's why I expanded it back here."
Once he began pursuing oral surgery as his field, Will Black said, his plan was to return to Charleston. "It's one of those things -- you go to work and see what your parents do," he explained. "I was lucky to have two good parents, but I shadowed him a lot, even as an undergraduate and before graduate school. I knew it was something I was interested in for years. You have to match with a residency before you decide you're going to go into a practice together."
Will Black says he has an easy workplace rapport with his dad. "You don't feel any more comfortable with someone that you do with your father, at least in my experience. It's nice," he said.
But the surgeons have their own personal space to operate, literally, they explained. "We don't have the same office, except one day a month," Will Black said. "When he's in Ripley, I'm in Charleston. When he's in Charleston, I'm in Ripley. We work in Ripley one day a month, the first Wednesday of every month, doing emergency training for the staff and everything like that."
"He worked as hard to become a surgeon as I did," Byron Black added, "so it's hard to separate being father from surgeon. For me, that's kind of the reason I wanted us to be separate, so he felt he had his own identity. I didn't want to sit there and have him feel like I was looking over his shoulder for every little thing he did. And I made sure, before he came in, to hire people that would be his staff, that he could train, so he has his own identity.
Byron Black said the family ties overrule the business side of things, in his opinion. "With the business, you always hopes it works out, but I would never let it ruin our relationship as a father and son."
The Blacks' Charleston practice is located at 1218 Virginia St., E., in Charleston and the Ripley offices are located at 102 Memorial Drive in Ripley. To make an appointment or receive more information about the practice, call 304-345-1092 (Charleston) or 304-514-5500 (Ripley).