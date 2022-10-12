Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dr. Will Black (right) joined his father, Dr. Byron Black, at the oral surgery practice on Virginia Street, East, in Charleston in July.

 CLINT THOMAS | Metro

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Byron H. Black -- who opened his practice 45 years ago this month in Charleston --  has added a quite familiar colleague within his Virginia Street, East, and Ripley offices: his son, Will Black.

A 1974 graduate of the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, Byron Black has accumulated more than 40 years of professional experience throughout the Mountain State. The board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon's venerable credentials include affiliations with the American Dental Association, West Virginia Dental Association, West Virginia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and the Kanawha Valley Dental Association. He was appointed to the West Virginia Board of Dentistry in 2014, and he serves on the state Board of Dentistry Anesthesia Committee. One of the founders of Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery across Virginia Street, he sold his practice there, opened offices in Ripley, and returned to re-establish his Charleston presence two years ago.

