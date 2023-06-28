Applications to hunt in 12 limited permit areas during the 2023 antlerless deer season are available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on June 23.
Applications for the lottery hunt are available at WVhunt.com. Hunters have until Aug. 11 to submit their application.
Limited-permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help the WVDNR meet its deer management objectives. The following wildlife management areas, state forests, and counties are open for this drawing:
After Aug. 20, all applicants will be able to see whether they received a permit by logging into their DNR account. Applicants who are selected will be notified by mail by the first week of October.
A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will be available. Successful applicants can hunt antlerless deer on private and public land this year on the following dates: Oct. 26–29, Nov. 20–Dec. 3, Dec. 7–10, and Dec. 28–31.
Hunters who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters’ DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery. Hunters can also call their local WVDNR district office for help with the application process.
To purchase a hunting license and stamps, visit WVhunt.com. For more information about antlerless deer season dates, bag limits, and split county maps, hunters should consult the 2023-24 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.