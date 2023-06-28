Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Applications to hunt in 12 limited permit areas during the 2023 antlerless deer season are available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on June 23.

Applications for the lottery hunt are available at WVhunt.com. Hunters have until Aug. 11 to submit their application.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you