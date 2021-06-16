The Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County group has had its longstanding mission buoyed recently by a $6,100 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Susan Leffler, LVKC board vice president and a longtime tutor with the nonprofit organization, said the grant is intended specifically to recruit and train volunteer literacy tutors and to recruit students.
"There's also a little money in there to purchase some refurbished tablets for students who might not have them and also to purchase some online resources for tutors to use," Leffler said.
To bolster its volunteer corps, the LVKC will host a pair of free, virtual training sessions via Zoom. The online courses will be streamed from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 26, and from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 28. Those interested in becoming literacy tutors must be 18 or older and have internet access. To register, call 304-989-9481 or email brperrone@aol.com. (Those interested in becoming students can also receive more information at the number or email address or at the website, www.literacyvolunteeerskc.org.)
"At this point, Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County is tutoring almost exclusively virtually, because of the pandemic," Leffler said. "When the pandemic started, we lost about half of our students and tutors, because people didn't feel safe working in person. A lot of our volunteers are older and really weren't part of the digital world and didn't want to teach digitally."
When COVID-19 safety concerns required canceling in-person tutoring sessions at locales such as churches and community recreation centers (LVKC tutoring is not performed in tutor or student homes), "we kept going the whole time -- we didn't stop completely," said Leffler.
"We're hoping, with this grant money, we can rebuild our student and tutor base," the Elkview resident explained.
The LVKC is an all-volunteer organization that has provided all of its services free, including teaching people to read and write and to learn English as a second language, for more than 30 years.
"Our volunteer tutors come from all walks of life. One is a commissioner of a department in state govt, another is a CPA and we have several retired professors from West Virginia State University," Leffler said.
The LKVC provides one-on-one tutor/student sessions, with flexible hours.
"We had to go virtual when the pandemic hit, and, although in some ways it made it more difficult, because a lot of people were not able or capable of doing it virtually, in other ways, it opened up some new horizons for us," Leffler said.
She cited an LVKC tutor who lives in Charleston but spends several months of the year in Spain. "She's actually virtually tutoring a Ukrainian man who lives in Charleston," she said.
Two tutors taught Kanawha Countians remotely from their Florida homes last winter. Another soon-to-be LKVC tutor graduated from South Charleston High School, earned bachelor and master's degrees in architecture at USC and Princeton, respectively, and has expressed interest in tutoring virtually from several states away.
"She wants to help out with her home community of Kanawha County and will be tutoring from New York City," Leffler said.
The Dollar General grant extends over a one-year period, she added, so additional tutor training sessions will be offered later in the year as well.
Leffler said the Dollar General Foundation grant is part of a $10.5 million outlay that the Foundation has distributed to programs nationwide to support adult literacy.
"It's the largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history," Leffler said. "The foundation was started by Cal Turner Jr. He founded the Dollar General Foundation to honor his grandfather, J.L. Turner, who was one of Dollar General's co-founders. J.L. Turner was functionally illiterate; he dropped out of school in the third grade to support his family.
"Interestingly, my first student I tutored had dropped out of school to support her family," she added. "She was in her 70s when she came to me, which is kind of unusual. I asked her why she wanted to learn to read. She said, 'When I get to Heaven, I want to tell Mommy that I finally did it.' And she did.
"She was with me about two years and learned to read very simple stories. She passed away in the middle of our lessons, but she had learned to read some."