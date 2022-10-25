Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Imparting knowledge, camaraderie, community support, and even some free coffee, the annual “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo will return to Montgomery next week.

Postponed due to COVID-19 risks for the past two years, the Senior Expo will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, on site once more, at Montgomery General Hospital at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.

