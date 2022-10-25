Imparting knowledge, camaraderie, community support, and even some free coffee, the annual “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo will return to Montgomery next week.
Postponed due to COVID-19 risks for the past two years, the Senior Expo will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, on site once more, at Montgomery General Hospital at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery.
The 2022 “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo will include an array of educational sessions on advanced directives, estate planning and other pertinent topics; healthy eating and exercise demonstrations; beverage samples from MGH’s just-opened coffee shop, The Java Cup; bingo games; and door prizes among its exhibits and attractions.
Dozens of area vendors will attend next week’s expo to promote their senior- and family-relevant products and services, Senior Expo organizer and Montgomery General Hospital CEO Deborah Hill said last week.
“There’ll be information about assisted living facilities, home health and hospice,” Hill said. “The Montgomery City Police force will be there to help provide some home safety tips for seniors as well.
“We’ll have some things showing the importance of physical fitness,” she added. “Our therapy department will lead some age-appropriate exercises to show folks how to stay fit despite their arthritis or other limitations they might have.
“There’ll also be an estate planning workshop by the Van Deysen law firm out of Charleston,” said Hill. “That kind of advice can cost you a lot of money on your own, on how to keep and legally protect your assets. We’ve never had this workshop before, so this is huge for us.”
The Java Cup will also be making its inaugural Senior Expo appearance.
“I actually walked by it this morning,” Hill said, “and they were starting to stock the shelves. There’ll be a grand opening later this week. It’s a coffee shop, sort of like Starbucks — they have some of the same things they do — and it’ll be in the main lobby. Samples will be available for Senior Expo participants to taste. It’s a really neat thing.”
The Java Cup held its grand opening on Oct. 19.
Professionals will also provide education on vaccines for COVID-19, flu and other health risks during the Senior Expo, Hill noted. “We encourage wearing masks to the expo, but we don’t require having to wear them. We’ll have masks there if people want them,” she said.
“We’re still pinning down some of the vendors who’ll be there. It’s a big deal to have people back in the building in an educational and social format after pretty much three years,” Hill said.
For more information about the “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo and remaining vendor availabilities, contact Donna Raynes at draynes@mghwv.org or 304-442-7424.