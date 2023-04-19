Elizabeth Belcher, Public Assistance Lead Project Specialist at West Virginia Emergency Management Division, answers questions on preliminary damage assessments with emergency managers from Kanawha and Putnam counties at the FEMA-WVEMD Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Tabletop Exercise on April 12 at WVEMD’s offices in Charleston. At right is Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigmon.
More than 60 emergency management officials participated in an in-person/virtual exercise to practice what to do when documenting damages resulting from disasters.
West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and FEMA hosted the Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Tabletop Exercise on April 12 at WVEMD’s offices in Charleston.
Participants used the opportunity to discuss best practices and lessons learned in a steady-state setting to improve coordination and data collection in a variety of scenarios, including road embankment failures, debris removal, and other emergency measures that would result from weather events, such as flooding, the most frequent type of disaster in West Virginia.
In addition to staff from WVEMD and FEMA, representatives from the Charleston National Weather Service Forecast Office, West Virginia National Guard, the State Resiliency Office, West Virginia Division of Highways, the Charleston Fire Department, Regional Planning and Development Councils, West Virginia State University, and emergency managers from Barbour, Braxton, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties attended in person. Representatives from Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Pendleton, Roane, and Webster counties participated virtually.
“After a storm, everyone is eager to collect damage information and move toward the declaration request,” said West Virginia FEMA Integration Team Disaster Field Coordinator James Young. “The damage assessment exercise was a great opportunity to discuss local, state and federal roles during assessments, and the importance of coordination to ensure quality data is received and validated to expedite the declaration process.”
State emergency management expressed similar sentiments.
“It’s great to train with our partners and strengthen our skills to serve the citizens of West Virginia,” said WVEMD Deputy Director Matt Blackwood. “I’m proud of the accomplishments the team has made this week and know the lessons learned from this exercise will be valuable in future recovery efforts.”
Lora Lipscomb of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division contributed to this report.