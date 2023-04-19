Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVEMD FEMA
Buy Now

Elizabeth Belcher, Public Assistance Lead Project Specialist at West Virginia Emergency Management Division, answers questions on preliminary damage assessments with emergency managers from Kanawha and Putnam counties at the FEMA-WVEMD Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Tabletop Exercise on April 12 at WVEMD’s offices in Charleston. At right is Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigmon.

 Philip Maramba | FEMA

More than 60 emergency management officials participated in an in-person/virtual exercise to practice what to do when documenting damages resulting from disasters.

West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and FEMA hosted the Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Tabletop Exercise on April 12 at WVEMD’s offices in Charleston.

Lora Lipscomb of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you