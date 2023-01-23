The Nitro High School ShowCats show choir welcomed peers from more than a dozen West Virginia and Ohio schools to the 2023 Nitro ShowCats Classic competition on Jan. 21 at Nitro High.
The second annual event, hosted by the ShowCats, featured the following area high school show choirs: Melodic Fusion, from Riverside High in Belle; General Admission from Winfield High in Winfield; Emerald Elegance, also from Winfield High; Touch of Class from Sissonville High in Charleston; High Impact from Herbert Hoover High in Elkview; Vocal Intensity from Robert C. Byrd High in Clarksburg; Legacy from Ross High School in Hamilton, Ohio; Next Generation from Ross Middle School, also in Hamilton, Ohio; Rhythm In Red from Cabell Midland High in Ona; the Jet Setters from Alliance High in Alliance, Ohio; the Bel Canto Bulldogs from Doddridge County High in West Union; Prominent Rendition from Teays Valley High in Ashville, Ohio; Glamorous Edition, also from Teays Valley High in Ashville, Ohio; the Northern Stars from Sheridan High in Thornville, Ohio; Voices In Perfection from Capital High in Charleston; and the host ShowCats from Nitro High, who presented an exhibition performance.
Awards were presented as follows:
Class C: First, Northern Stars; second, Jet Setters; third, Voices in Perfection; fourth, Melodic Fusion; fifth, Bel Canto Bulldogs
Class B: First, General Admission; second, Touch of Class; third, High Impact; fourth, Prominent Rendition.
Class A: First, Legacy; second, Vocal Intensity
Unisex: First, Emerald Elegance; second, Glamorous Edition; third, Rhythm In Red
Legacy: Best Band, Best Show Design, Best Costumes, Best Sportsmanship, Best Male Soloist (Miles Paff), Best Female Soloist (Sarah Eldridge), Best Instrumentalist (Jordan Reid)
Vocal Intensity: Best Crew, Judge’s Choice (“I Will Always Love You”)
General Admission: Best Band, Best Female Soloist, Best Instrumentalist
Touch of Class: Best Show Design, Best Crew
Northern Stars: Best Costume
Melodic Fusion: Judge’s Choice
Emerald Elegance: Best Band, Best Shoe Design, Best Costumes, Best Crew, Judge’s Choice (Fiona Sullivan), Best Instrumentalist
Glamorous Edition: Best Soloist
Large Choir Division: Legacy, Grand Champion; Vocal Intensity, first runner-up
Small Choir Division: General Admission, Grand Champion; Touch of Class, first runner-up; Emerald Elegance, second runner-up; Northern Stars, third runner-up.
"We were so blessed to be able to host the second annual ShowCats Classic. It is an amazing day and opportunity to showcase Nitro High School, the City of Nitro, and Kanawha County, as well as the performing arts. We are so grateful to all of our volunteers and sponsors; we could not have hosted a successful competition. We would like to say a special thank you to the Jr. ROTC, Student Council, National Honor Society, DECA, and cheerleaders and dance team, all from Nitro High School," ShowCats spokesperson Kathryn Simmons said.
The Nitro ShowCats are composed of 29 singers and dancers, eight crew members, and a 10-piece show band. "The ShowCats are in their 24th year as a competitive show choir," Simmons said, "and work diligently to present a high-energy and high-quality show each year. The ShowCats have been very successful in recent years, winning overall caption awards such as Best Band, Best Show Design, Best Soloist, Best Choral Sound, and Best Choreography."
She said the ShowCats' 2022 stage accomplishments included Overall Grand Champions at Poca MusicFest, Robert C. Byrd Vocal Fest, the Capital City Classic, and the St. Clairsville (Ohio) Show Choir Invitational. They also won the Small Division Grand Championship and Overall First Runner-Up (regardless of class) at the West Virginia State Show Choir Festival.
This year’s ShowCats competition show is entitled “Down and Derby.” The ShowCats will be hosting ar dinner theater on Derby Day on May 6. Tickets will go on sale in April; for more information, email ShowCatsWV@gmail.com.
Amy Smith is the ShowCats director and Jon Thorne is the band director. Dylan Carpenter serves as the show choir's assistant director, while Brooke Smolder provides choreography, David Legg is the music arranger and Carly Smith is the dance/music tech.
ShowCats singers/dancers are Penelope Allen, Skyler Baldwin, Aleecea Bufford, Elijah Buyados-Mayton, Kylie Carr, Kiley Casto, Maritza Cobian, Kayla Dyess, Lilly Eddy, Marley Elliott, Jake Epling, Emma Fields, Houston Fleck, Emma Garnes, Lillian Hill, Lashawn Johnson, Briona Logsdon, Taylor Means, Chris Mitchell, Jordan Murphy, Brianna Mushung, Benjamin Neely, Christian Pierce, Beau Rhodes, Karisma Robbins, Rashawn Robbins, Maddi Simons, Ryan Smith, Kiley Stow, Karis Sutherland, Jose Torres, and Angel Whitson.
The Show Band is made up of Robin Button, Abby Gardner, Darrion Guthrie, Marshall Harris, Aiden Kinser, Cooper Lindsey, Brennan McFarland, Ian Robinson, Summer Stone, Zach Virtz, and Luke McDougal.
ShowCats crew members include Richie Adkins, Issac Barron, Samuel Counts, Quinton Hutton, M.J. Kinser, Belle Simmons, Vixen Taylor, and Vince Rollins.