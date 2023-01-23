Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Nitro High School ShowCats show choir welcomed peers from more than a dozen West Virginia and Ohio schools to the 2023 Nitro ShowCats Classic competition on Jan. 21 at Nitro High.

The second annual event, hosted by the ShowCats, featured the following area high school show choirs: Melodic Fusion, from Riverside High in Belle; General Admission from Winfield High in Winfield; Emerald Elegance, also from Winfield High; Touch of Class from Sissonville High in Charleston; High Impact from Herbert Hoover High in Elkview; Vocal Intensity from Robert C. Byrd High in Clarksburg; Legacy from Ross High School in Hamilton, Ohio; Next Generation from Ross Middle School, also in Hamilton, Ohio; Rhythm In Red from Cabell Midland High in Ona; the Jet Setters from Alliance High in Alliance, Ohio; the Bel Canto Bulldogs from Doddridge County High in West Union; Prominent Rendition from Teays Valley High in Ashville, Ohio; Glamorous Edition, also from Teays Valley High in Ashville, Ohio; the Northern Stars from Sheridan High in Thornville, Ohio; Voices In Perfection from Capital High in Charleston; and the host ShowCats from Nitro High, who presented an exhibition performance.

